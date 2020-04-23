001: Bob McAdoo and a Celtics Legend Welcome Coop to Podcasting (and Trash Talking)

1:09 How much did growing up in the streets get McAdoo, Maxwell and Coop ready to play in the NBA.

7:20 Bob McAdoo’s first impression of Chapel Hill, NC and what it was like to meet Dean Smith.

15:30 How did Coop develop his game?

21:40 Cedric Maxwell had to go everyday in practice against Larry “Joe” Bird and how the Bob McAdoo trade built the Celtics.

28:00 Was Cedric Maxwell correct when he said the 80’s Lakers teams had a “penny ante” playoff schedule to come out of the West.

33:55 Cedric Maxwell: “We talk about going up against great players, and I had to deal with Larry Bird in his first year.”

39:44 The Lakers vs. Celtics series were some of the best in the history of the NBA, but it’s obvious to see why the game is not played like that anymore

44:20 What type of player would Cedric Maxwell, Bob McAdoo and Michael Cooper be in today’s game?

54:50 Cooper believes that James Harden wouldn’t be able to score on him.

1:00:01 What Cooper remembers most about Lakers and Celtics rivalry and what he hated the most about the Celtics.

1:04:00 How is Bob McAdoo not in the HOF?

Available for download on iTunes and Stitcher. Showtime with Coop is presented by BetOnline.AG. Go to BetOnine.AG to score your exclusive bonus.