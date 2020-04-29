010: Jerry Jones is Back! | Steak Bourbon and Sports

Steak Bourbon and Sports Ep. 10

Jerry Jones is Back!

Ari Temkin (@arisports) and Jeremy Mandel (@jeremymandel) are drinking Smoke Wagon bourbon and handing out draft grades to Roger Goodell, the ESPN draft broadcast as well as Jerry Jones. Make no mistake about it: Jerry Jones is back! 

1:30 Is there something you find annoying about this Coronavirus Pandemic?

6:01 What are we drinking tonight? There’s a reason for a Smoke Wagon repeat!

7:59 What are you looking for when you do a whiskey barrel tasting?

10:11 Draft Grades!

13:34 Why Jeremy gave the NFL Draft Broadcast on ESPN a D+

17:44 Jerry Jones is back!

23:45 Do wealthy people die of Coronavirus?

28:39 Only two kinds of people wear Hawaiian shirts.

