078: How the Cowboys Can Get Jamal Adams

Brought to you by BetOnline.AG

Sign up for account today and use promo code: CLNS50 to get a 100% bonus!

2:48 Dak Prescott’s bad week.

10:08 How the Cowboys can get Jamal Adams.

12:05 Should the Dallas Cowboys go after OJ Howard?

17:05 Would you give up multiple draft picks for one player?

20:53 Is it time the Cowboys made a splash to put them over the top and would Jamal Adams put them over the top?

Tweet us your Dallas Cowboys! @TheCowboysBeat @arisports and @patsportsguy

Subscribe to Ari Temkin’s YouTube Page: https://www.youtube.com/arisports

Subscribe to the Cowboys Beat with Ari Temkin and Patrick Conn on iTunes, Stitcher, and the CLNS Media Network mobile app.