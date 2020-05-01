080: Cowboys Draft and Where Flaws Lie | Cowboys Beat with Ari + Conn

2:05 Overall thoughts on the Cowboys draft? What was our favorite Dallas Cowboys draft pick?

5:48 With the Cowboys selections of Trevon Diggs and Reggie Robinson, have they done enough at the corner back position?

7:30 The Cowboys have put an emphasis on something in their secondary that they really haven’t put an emphasis on in recent history.

9:20 What are the Cowboys going to do at safety?

11:20 What are your overall concerns on the Cowboys post draft?

17:19 Gavin Dawson “The General” from G Bag Nation on 105.3 The Fan joins Ari and Patrick.

20:12 Gavin’s overall thoughts on the start of the Mike McCarthy era in Dallas.

24:18 Gavin Dawson on Dak Prescott’s contract situation and hold out during virtual offseason training.

