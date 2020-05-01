080: Cowboys Draft and Where Flaws Lie | Cowboys Beat with Ari + Conn

By
Ari Temkin
-
6
0
SHARE

080: Cowboys Draft and Where Flaws Lie | Cowboys Beat with Ari + Conn

2:05 Overall thoughts on the Cowboys draft? What was our favorite Dallas Cowboys draft pick?

5:48 With the Cowboys selections of Trevon Diggs and Reggie Robinson, have they done enough at the corner back position?

7:30 The Cowboys have put an emphasis on something in their secondary that they really haven’t put an emphasis on in recent history.

9:20 What are the Cowboys going to do at safety?

11:20 What are your overall concerns on the Cowboys post draft?

17:19 Gavin Dawson “The General” from G Bag Nation on 105.3 The Fan joins Ari and Patrick.

20:12 Gavin’s overall thoughts on the start of the Mike McCarthy era in Dallas.

24:18 Gavin Dawson on Dak Prescott’s contract situation and hold out during virtual offseason training.

Brought to you by BetOnline.AG
Sign up for account today and use promo code: CLNS50 to get a 100% bonus!

Tweet us your Dallas Cowboys! @TheCowboysBeat @arisports and @patsportsguy

Subscribe to Ari Temkin’s YouTube Page: https://www.youtube.com/arisports

Subscribe to the Cowboys Beat with Ari Temkin and Patrick Conn on iTunes, Stitcher, and the CLNS Media Network mobile app.

 

SHARE
Previous articleLazar: Patriots Got Draftable Talents in Undrafted Quarterbacks Ja’Mar Smith and Brian Lewerke
Ari Temkin
Ari Temkin

Ari Temkin is the host of Cowboys Beat as well as Steak, Bourbon & Sports on the CLNS Media Network. Ari has covered the Dallas Cowboys for the last decade. He is currently the Dallas Cowboys pre-and-postgame host on their flagship station 105.3 The Fan in Dallas and has previously hosted broadcasts for 104.9 The Horn in Austin and for ESPN San Antonio. Ari also hosts “Big 12 This Morning” on SiriusXM Big 12 Radio Ch. 375.