Ari Temkin
082: Dak Fatigue + Trevon Diggs | Cowboys Beat with Ari + Conn

4:36 What are you most fatigued about with the Dak Prescott discussion? 

10:05 We’re always comparing Dak with Carson Wentz and Jared Goff

10:45 The absurdity of “elite.”

12:31 The idea that a Super Bowl winning QB cannot make more than 13% of the salary cap.

16:50 What side are you on when it comes to Dak vs. the Dallas Cowboys?

20:30 Trevon Diggs, Cowboys 2nd round pick out of Alabama.

Ari Temkin is the host of Cowboys Beat as well as Steak, Bourbon & Sports on the CLNS Media Network. Ari has covered the Dallas Cowboys for the last decade. He is currently the Dallas Cowboys pre-and-postgame host on their flagship station 105.3 The Fan in Dallas and has previously hosted broadcasts for 104.9 The Horn in Austin and for ESPN San Antonio. Ari also hosts “Big 12 This Morning” on SiriusXM Big 12 Radio Ch. 375.