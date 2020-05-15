082: Dak Fatigue + Trevon Diggs | Cowboys Beat with Ari + Conn
4:36 What are you most fatigued about with the Dak Prescott discussion?
10:05 We’re always comparing Dak with Carson Wentz and Jared Goff
10:45 The absurdity of “elite.”
12:31 The idea that a Super Bowl winning QB cannot make more than 13% of the salary cap.
16:50 What side are you on when it comes to Dak vs. the Dallas Cowboys?
20:30 Trevon Diggs, Cowboys 2nd round pick out of Alabama.
