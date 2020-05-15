082: Dak Fatigue + Trevon Diggs | Cowboys Beat with Ari + Conn

4:36 What are you most fatigued about with the Dak Prescott discussion?

10:05 We’re always comparing Dak with Carson Wentz and Jared Goff

10:45 The absurdity of “elite.”

12:31 The idea that a Super Bowl winning QB cannot make more than 13% of the salary cap.

16:50 What side are you on when it comes to Dak vs. the Dallas Cowboys?

20:30 Trevon Diggs, Cowboys 2nd round pick out of Alabama.

