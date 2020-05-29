084: Now or Never for Dak’s Long Term Contract?

Brought to you by BetOnline.AG

Sign up for account today and use promo code: CLNS50 to get a 100% bonus!

Tweet us your Dallas Cowboys! @TheCowboysBeat @arisports and @patsportsguy

Subscribe to Ari Temkin’s YouTube Page: https://www.youtube.com/arisports

1:10 What Charles Robinson of Yahoo! said and is it now or never for a Dak Prescott long term contract?

4:24 Could this actually work out well for the Cowboys, even if they didn’t mean it to work out like this?

9:10 Jon Machota of the Athletic joins the Podcast…so, what’s going on with Dak Prescott?

10:53 The media firestorm around Dak: what do you attribute it to?

12:37 How big of an issue is it that Dak is distancing himself from the team and not working or communicating with new head coach Mike McCarthy?

15:15 What if Dak has an off year?

17:58 Jon Machota wrote about Cee Dee Lamb and where he come from and where he fits in the Cowboys offense?

29:25 We all know about Jason Garrettisms, what about Mike McCarthy? Does he have any?

Subscribe to the Cowboys Beat with Ari Temkin and Patrick Conn on iTunes, Stitcher, and the CLNS Media Network mobile app.