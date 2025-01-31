Close Menu
1-on-1 with Senior Bowl STAR OT Anthony Belton | Day 2 in Mobile

Taylor Kyles caught up with the NC State offensive tackle
CLNS MediaBy 2 Mins Read

MOBILE, AL — CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles goes 1-on-1 with Senior Bowl standout offensive tackle Anthony Belton from NC State, as he shares his experiences from Day 2 of practices in Mobile.

“For me is my athleticism, I can move especially [for] my size … just being ready for the unexpected because that’s what comes the offensive line.”

