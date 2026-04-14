10 Best Moments From This Celtics Season | Celtics Daily

Bobby Manning welcomes Evan Valenti to Celtics Daily to discuss their favorite moments from this Celtics season, discuss Boston’s win in the finale vs the Magic, look ahead to the Play-In tournament between Orlando and the 76ers, and ask the biggest question for the Celtics ahead of the playoffs.

0:00 – Celtics-Magic and season recap

14:00 – Who will win Magic-Sixers?

18:25 – Prizepicks

22:35 – Top 10 moments of Celtics season

57:45 – Rocket Money

1:00:57 – Biggest playoff question

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