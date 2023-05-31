10 Interesting Facts about the Wichita Wind Surge

Baseball fans in Wichita, Kansas, have come to love their hometown, Wind Surge. The Wind Surge is a minor league club currently playing in the North Division of the Texas League. The Wind Surge is a relatively new team, having played their first season in 2021.

For fans and bettors looking for new and exciting clubs to bet online, the Wind Surge can provide some interesting betting opportunities. The following interesting facts will help fans and bettors learn more about this exciting new ball club.

10 Things to Know about the Wichita Wind Surge

The Wind Surge were founded in 2019 and were scheduled to play at the Triple-A level in the Pacific Coast League in 2020. However, the COVID pandemic canceled the season, leaving the Wind Surge without an official inaugural season. The Wind Surge played their first official season in 2021 when the minor league season resumed.

The team was originally affiliated with the Miami Marlins, meaning it would serve as a development team for the Marlins. After the cancellation of the 2020 season, the Wind Surge moved to the Double-A level. It became an affiliate of the Minnesota Twins, playing in the Texas League.

The Wind Surge play their home games at Riverfront Stadium, which has a seating capacity of 10,000. Riverfront Stadium is located in the Delano neighborhood of Wichita and was built for 2020 specifically for the Wind Surge.

The stadium cost $75 million to build after the city of Wichita paid the former Wichita Wingnuts $2.2 million to break their lease. The old Lawrence-Dumont Stadium was demolished in 2018, paving the way for the new Riverfront Stadium.

Wichita’s aviation history inspired the team’s name and logo. The team’s name refers to the strong winds that can be found in the region, while the logo features a winged horse emerging from a bright-red W.

The Wind Surge’s mascot is a blue horse named “Windy.” Windy is listed at 6’0″, 150 pounds, and bats right-handed. Its date of birth is May 06, 2021, and it officially hails from Wichita, KS. The team’s former managing partner Lou Schwechheimer sketched the first concept for Windy on 09/24/19. The sketch becomes the basis for Windy’s official persona.

After the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the 2020 minor league season, The Wind Surge finally played their first game on May 4, 2021. The Wind Surge won the game 2-0 over the Springfield Cardinals at Hammons Field in Springfield, MS.

The Wind Surge’s first-ever home game was on May 11, 2021. Unfortunately, the Wind Surge dropped their home opener 3-2 against the Amarillo Sod Poodles. While it was a disappointing home opener, the Wind Surge would go on to have a highly successful inaugural season.

In their first season, the Wind Surge finished with a record of 69-51, winning the Northern Division Title and making the playoffs. However, the Wind Surge fell in the League Finals, best-of-five series against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, three games to two. The club had an equally good second season going 78-59, finishing first, but losing in the League Finals once again.

The Wind Surge’s first manager is Ramon Borrego. Borrego led the upstart Wind Surge to a division title in their first year, earning him the Texas League’s Manager of the Year award for 2021.

Borrego has been a coach and manager in the Twins organization for over 14 years. He played for the Twins organization from 1996 to 2002 after signing as an undrafted free agent in 1995. He has won over 500 games as a manager at the minor league level.