10 Patriots Draft Prospects Who Best Fit Mike Vrabel | Pats Interference Podcast

CBS Sports’ JP Acosta returns to the show to break down the draft prospects who best fit Mike Vrabel’s vision. Andrew and JP scout multiple edge rushers, linebackers, safeties and offensive linemen who could end up in New England.
0:00 – Welcome in Guest
0:40 – Patriots Draft Prospects who best fit Mike Vrabel’s vision
2:14 – Blake Miller, OT, Clemson
7:50 – Gabe Jacas, Edge, Illinois
11:51 – Zion Young, Edge, Missouri
14:52 – R Mason Thomas, Edge, Oklahoma
20:18 – Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech
24:05 – CJ Allen, LB, Georgia
28:39 – Prizepicks
30:02 – Keylan Rutledge, OG, Georgia Tech
33:00 – Derrick Moore, Edge, Michigan
34:40 – Bud Clark, Safety, TCU
36:14 – Trey Zuhn III, Center, Texas A&M
37:54 – Treydan Stukes, Safety, Arizona
40:48 – Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson
44:23 – Wrapping up!
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