10 Patriots Draft Prospects Who Best Fit Mike Vrabel | Pats Interference Podcast

CBS Sports’ JP Acosta returns to the show to break down the draft prospects who best fit Mike Vrabel’s vision. Andrew and JP scout multiple edge rushers, linebackers, safeties and offensive linemen who could end up in New England.

0:00 – Welcome in Guest

0:40 – Patriots Draft Prospects who best fit Mike Vrabel’s vision

2:14 – Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

7:50 – Gabe Jacas, Edge, Illinois

11:51 – Zion Young, Edge, Missouri

14:52 – R Mason Thomas, Edge, Oklahoma

20:18 – Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech

24:05 – CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

28:39 – Prizepicks

30:02 – Keylan Rutledge, OG, Georgia Tech

33:00 – Derrick Moore, Edge, Michigan

34:40 – Bud Clark, Safety, TCU

36:14 – Trey Zuhn III, Center, Texas A&M

37:54 – Treydan Stukes, Safety, Arizona

40:48 – Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

44:23 – Wrapping up!

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