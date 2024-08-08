10 Patriots to watch in preseason matchup vs. Panthers

Ladies and gentlemen, we made it!

After just over 30 long weeks, we officially have a Patriots game week as the Panthers are in town for preseason game No. 1.

In case you live under a rock and this is the first piece you’ve read since the end of the 2023 season, there’s been quite the turnover in New England over the last eight months. A new head coach, a new quarterback, and a new executive leading the charge in the front office — to name a few.

So, to kick off the new regime in Foxborough, here are ten Patriots to watch on Thursday night as they embark on their new chapter of New England football:

10 – HC Jerod Mayo

Duh!

The Patriots officially announced the hiring of head coach Jerod Mayo on January 12, 2024 — just one day after parting ways with Bill Belichick. Mayo’s start to his tenure has been… eventful, to say the least. From quotes like “burn some cash” quickly being rescinded, to admitting that he and Belichick haven’t spoken since he got the gig.

Ohh, and there’s also the spending spree he and VP of player personnel Eliot Wolf went on this offseason in order to retain many of their own building blocks, and the drafting of their future franchise quarterback in Drake Maye. Now? He finally gets to put the headset on for the first time in a real(ish) game setting.

“I’m excited,” Mayo said on Tuesday when asked about Thursday being his first game at the helm. “I’m excited to be on the sideline, and honestly, I’m excited for the players to go out there and perform well. So, that’s the main thing.”

It’ll be intriguing to see how he handles it.

9 – WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, 8 – WR Jalen Reagor, 7 – WR Kayshon Boutte

While rookie wide receivers Ja’Lynn Polk & Javon Baker, free agent signing K.J. Osborn, and 2023 breakout stud DeMario Douglas are all virtual locks to make the Patriots’ 53-man roster, there’s quite the competition going on in the backend of the wide receiver room.

As is normal now at this time of year, Tyquan Thornton is nursing an injury, which he called “soft tissue”, and is seemingly unlikely to play in Thursday’s preseason game. That’ll call on the likes of JuJu Smith-Schuster, Jalen Reagor, and Kayshon Boutte to handle a significant amount of reps.

Let’s call it like it is, Smith-Schuster’s start to camp has been sub par, to say the least. He hasn’t flashed at all, has dropped to many easy passes to count, and after signing a three-year deal with New England just last offseason, seemingly has an uphill climb to remain on the roster for a second season.

As for Reagor, the 25-year-old former first-round pick is now on his third NFL team. Here for his second season with the Patriots, he’s found a bit of a niche as a kick returner, most notably housing the opening kickoff of New England’s Week 17 loss to the Bills last January. If he can display a consistent ability as an X-receiver as well, he’ll give himself a far better chance to make the final 53.

And Boutte? He’s been solid for a second camp in a row. The 22-year-old hit a bit of a bump in the road this offseason with some off-the-field legal issues that have since been dismissed, and is now back on the field putting together a quality summer as he builds chemistry with both Jacoby Brissett and Drake Maye. He’ll have a real opportunity on Thursday with Thornton out to show his stuff.

6 – OL Caedan Wallace

When the Patriots drafted Caedan Wallace in the third-round of the 2024 NFL Draft, he was originally slated to be a developmental left tackle. Since then? He’s been used as a reserve left tackle, a reserve right tackle, a guard, a starting left tackle and a starting right tackle.

The shuffling for the rookie out of Penn State hasn’t been his own fault, but rather due to injuries across the rest of the line to guys like Chuka Okorafor and Calvin Anderson. In fact, New England’s best starting offensive line throughout the beginning of camp has been with Wallace at the left tackle spot.

Heading into Thursday’s preseason game, it may bode well for the Patriots to get him cemented into this spot for now and for the future.

5 – CB Alex Austin

Alex Austin was a guy I had my eyes on heading into camp as someone who could compete for a starting cornerback spot with the Patriots.

He hasn’t exactly done that yet.

Stuck behind Jonathan Jones for outside cornerback reps and Marcus Jones for slot corner reps, Austin hasn’t had much of a chance at all to make a push for the starting lineup.

Thursday’s game against Carolina, however, can change that. Both Joneses have been dealing with injuries over the last several practices and in turn have missed some time, making it unlikely that they’ll play to start the preseason. If Austin can pick up where he left off late last season (intercepting Josh Allen), he could warrant himself some starter reps moving forward.

4 – LB Oshane Ximines

The Patriots’ outside linebacker/edge rusher position is in some flux right now due to the Matthew Judon saga and a lingering injury to Joshua Uche. Because of this, free agent signing Oshane Ximines has gotten a bulk of the reps — and shined.

Lining up with the first team for the first time last week, the 27-year-old had several pressures and a run-stuff during 11-on-11s, and also beat Okorafor off the left side for a would-be sack.

Ximines will likely see some real opportunities on Thursday. If he makes the most of them, it could turn him into a roster lock.

3 – WR Ja’Lynn Polk & 2 – WR Javon Baker

Flash & dash. Shine & grind. 1 & 6. Polk & Baker.

Whatever you want to call these two, rookie wide receivers Ja’Lynn Polk and Javon Baker will be connected to each other for the rest of their careers after the Patriots drafted them in the second and fourth rounds respectively in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Polk came on strong at the start of camp, showing early on that he’s a reliable player who the Patriots will immediately rely on in the passing game. One example, he was the target of a quick pass from Jacoby Brissett, with the 1’s, in a two-minute drill to set up a field goal attempt. It showed he can already be counted on.

As for Baker, he started rather modest… that was until he put together an outstanding practice last Friday, looking like the best player on the field. He embarrassed people in 1-on-1s before continuing the trends in 7s and 11s. He was virtually unguardable.

New England has something in these two. Their NFL journey truly starts Thursday.

1 – QB Drake Maye

Bookending this one with yet another, “Duh!”

No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye will make his NFL debut on Thursday evening, as confirmed by head coach Jerod Mayo.

“Drake will play,” Mayo explained on Tuesday. “Drake will play, and when he gets in the game, we’ll talk about that, but he will play in the game. Look, everyone who is healthy enough to play in the game will play in the game. That’s more than you’ve ever gotten before.”

Maye’s growth to begin his career hasn’t been linear, by any means, nor was it expected to be. He’s had some up days, some down days, some plays where you scratch your head, and some plays where you remind yourself why he was a first-round pick.

The 21-year-old has yet to take meaningful reps with the quote-unquote starters on the Patriots’ offense. I think once we see that, in practice or a game situation, you’ll see that growth start to multiply.

‘Nuff said. Let’s see whatcha got on Thursday, kid.

