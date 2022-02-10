10 Predictions for the Bruins in the Second Half

The Bruins have 38 games left in the regular season. With all the uncertainty surrounding the Bruins with Patrice Bergeron’s future up in the air, the trade deadline and the direction Boston’s hockey team will take past this season, one thing is very certain: The rest of the season will be a grind.

A lot of games in very few days. That’s life in COVID-19 times.

One of those uncertain topics became certain Wednesday night when Bruins star netminder Tuukka Rask announced his retirement. The Boston net now belongs to Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman.

Up front, the Bruins still need a stable, second-line center. A top-four, left-shot defenseman might be nice come playoff time.

All of those things are up in the air, which led Conor Ryan and I to make some big predictions regarding the Bruins’ second half on the latest Bruins Beat.

We made predictions surrounding Oskar Steen’s role, Taylor Hall’s production and what might happen in net. We also dove into the moves we think the Bruins will pull the trigger on at the Trade Deadline.

Popular Now Potential Patriots from the 2022 NFL Draft

And then, of course, we predicted the postseason. You might like Conor’s a bit more than you’ll like mine.

Bruins Beat is sponsored by BetOnline. Go to BetOnline and use promo code CLNS50 to get a 50 percent cashback bonus on your first deposit.