10 Things Top Athletes Did When They Were Just Starting Out

Becoming a successful athlete doesn’t happen overnight. Every record-breaking performance, highlight-reel moment, and championship victory starts with humble beginnings. While raw talent plays a role, the habits and decisions made early on often define an athlete’s trajectory.

That’s why there’s plenty to learn from the stories of elite athletes.

Here are 10 things some of the most famous athletes did when they were just starting out. These tips might just inspire your own journey to greatness.

1. Set Goals and Visualized Success

Every successful athlete begins with a vision. Whether it’s making the varsity team, securing a college scholarship, or breaking a world record, having clear goals will give you direction.

Legendary swimmer Michael Phelps famously wrote down his goals by hand and visualized achieving them – right down to the smallest detail. He told CNBC, “I write my goals down on a piece of paper, and they’re there where I can see them because I have to have a reason. I have to see something for why I’m getting up in the morning and what I’m doing that day.” This practice kept him focused and prepared, even when obstacles arose.

Aspiring athletes can emulate this by setting short-term milestones while keeping their long-term aspirations in sight.

2. Mastered the Fundamentals

Top athletes don’t skip the basics. Long before becoming household names, they honed their skills. Basketball players practiced free throws for hours, gymnasts perfected their form, and runners built endurance with consistent training.

Kobe Bryant was known to shoot hundreds of jump shots daily. Understanding the fundamentals was the key to extraordinary results. Even if your endgame is to master complex skills, a rock-solid foundation is non-negotiable.

3. Embraced Consistency

Success in sports isn’t just about talent; it needs consistency more than anything else. Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t become one of the greatest soccer players in history by training occasionally. From fitness routines to diet plans, he’s the epitome of discipline.

Top athletes commit to showing up every day, even when motivation is low. Consistency over time turns into noticeable improvement, setting them apart from those who waver.

4. Surrounded Themselves With a Supportive Network

Top athletes recognize that success isn’t a solo journey. They lean on family, coaches, mentors, and peers to push them forward. Having the right people around can make all the difference in the early stages.

For many, this includes finding the right living environment. Sharing a space with positive, like-minded roommates can reduce stress and help you hone your focus. You can use platforms like SpareRoom.com to find roommates that encourage you, share your aspirations, and even become lifelong friends. A supportive network will keep you mentally and emotionally prepared to tackle challenges.

5. Invested in Quality Coaching

Behind every great athlete is a great coach. While natural ability can take you far, expert guidance ensures you don’t plateau. For example, Serena Williams was coached by her father, who instilled in her the skills and discipline needed to dominate tennis.

As athletes advance, investing in specialized coaching can help refine techniques and correct inefficiencies. Early investment in professional guidance pays off over time.

6. Adopted a Growth Mindset

Michael Jordan famously said, “I’ve missed more than 9,000 shots in my career. I’ve lost almost 300 games. I’ve failed over and over again. And that is why I succeed.” This encapsulates the growth mindset — seeing failures as opportunities to learn and grow. The best athletes understand that setbacks are inevitable.

Rather than getting discouraged, they use challenges as stepping stones to improve their craft and mental resilience.

7. Stayed Open to Feedback

Top athletes don’t let their egos get in the way of progress. They actively seek feedback and implement constructive criticism. Early in their careers, they rely on coaches, teammates, and even opponents to identify weaknesses.

Gymnast Simone Biles is a prime example; she frequently reviews her performances with her team to find areas for improvement. To improve in any sport, it’s crucial to listen, adapt, and keep refining your approach.

8. Prioritized Physical and Mental Health

The body is an athlete’s most valuable asset, and top performers recognize the importance of looking after it. Early on, they commit to balanced diets, get plenty of sleep, and do what they can to prevent injury.

But physical health is only part of the equation. Mental health plays a huge role, too. Meditation, visualization, and mindfulness practices have been embraced by athletes like Naomi Osaka to maintain focus and manage pressure. By treating their bodies and minds as sacred, these athletes ensure they’re always at their best.

9. Balanced Training With Rest

Overtraining is a common pitfall for beginners who believe more is always better. Top athletes know that rest and recovery are just as important as practice. Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt was notorious for prioritizing sleep, understanding that recovery was essential to maintain peak performance.

Scheduling rest days and listening to your body prevents burnout and injuries, helping you achieve long-term progress.

10. Started Early but Never Stopped Learning

While many elite athletes began training at a young age, they also committed to lifelong learning. From studying game strategies to analyzing their own performances, they never stopped improving. Tom Brady continues to study film and adjust his techniques to stay competitive – even well into his 40s. Early in their careers, top athletes embraced curiosity and remained open to new ways of refining their skills.

Wrapping It Up

The road to athletic greatness is paved with habits, decisions, and sacrifices. Whether it’s building a strong support network, staying consistent, or investing in coaching, every step counts. For those aspiring to achieve greatness, these lessons from the world’s top athletes will help you navigate the early stages of a sports career.