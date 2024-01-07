Celtics Defense Stifles Pacers Offense in First Game of Miniseries

Following the conclusion of the Boston Celtics’ matchup against the Indiana Pacers in their mini-series opener, the Garden Report will broadcast live. In this game, Jayson Tatum led the charge with a remarkable 38 points, including a season-best eight 3-pointers. Complementing Tatum’s performance, Jaylen Brown contributed 31 points, propelling the Celtics to a 118-101 victory over the Pacers and halting Indiana’s impressive six-game winning streak.

Don’t miss the Celtics Postgame Show, where Bobby Manning, Josue Pavon, Jimmy Toscano, and John Zannis will provide in-depth analysis and perspectives on Boston’s performance against Indiana.

Watch the Garden Report on YouTube streaming LIVE immediately after each Celtics game:

