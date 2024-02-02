Kyles: Alex Van Pelt Could Be ‘Great’ Offensive Coordinator Hire For Patriots

The New England Patriots have appointed Alex Van Pelt, previously the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Cleveland Browns, as their new offensive coordinator. This key hire fills the final vacancy in the Patriots’ coaching staff, aiming to enhance the team’s offensive playbook and execution. Taylor Kyles from CLNS Media provides his analysis and reaction to the Patriots securing Van Pelt for their offensive strategy.

