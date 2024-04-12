Subscribe
Celtics vs Knicks Reaction: Wake Up Call for Boston?

Tune in to “Garden Report After Hours” with CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning and Josue Pavon, going LIVE to recap the Celtics’ recent game against the Knicks. Jalen Brunson led the charge with 39 points in just three quarters, driving the New York Knicks to a 118-109 victory over the Boston Celtics as they chase the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference. Join the discussion and share your thoughts: Does Boston’s recent slippage have you worried for the playoffs?

 

