Celtics vs Knicks Reaction: Wake Up Call for Boston?

Tune in to “Garden Report After Hours” with CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning and Josue Pavon, going LIVE to recap the Celtics’ recent game against the Knicks. Jalen Brunson led the charge with 39 points in just three quarters, driving the New York Knicks to a 118-109 victory over the Boston Celtics as they chase the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference. Join the discussion and share your thoughts: Does Boston’s recent slippage have you worried for the playoffs?

Jayson Tatum on notion that Boston is falling into bad habits after loss to #Knicks: "I mean it's one game. We lost two in a row, it doesn't define who we are .. We're not perfect, but, you know, we can learn from, from these [losses]." 📺Full #Celtics Postgame Interview:… pic.twitter.com/TD8ogAlLEN — Celtics on CLNS (@CelticsCLNS) April 12, 2024

Kristaps Porzingis on people worrying about Boston falling into bad habits: "Maybe we will, maybe we'll get our ass kicked again one more time start the (Round 1) series. Who knows?" 📺FULL #Celtics Postgame Interview: https://t.co/DLR1nxG0xw ⚡️by @PrizePicks & @pxg pic.twitter.com/Wu2ciXlMwt — Celtics on CLNS (@CelticsCLNS) April 12, 2024

This episode of the Garden Report is brought to you by:

Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS for a first deposit match up to $100! Pick more. Pick less. It’s that Easy! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS

Elevate your style game on and off the course with the PXG Spring Summer 2024 collection. Head over to PXG.com/GARDEN and save 10% on all apparel.