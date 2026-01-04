Jaylen Brown 50 Piece Helps Celtics Roll Clippers in LA! | Garden Report Postgame Show on CLNS

Celtics star Jaylen Brown tied a career high with 50 points on a scorching 18-of-26 shooting night as Boston rolled past the LA Clippers 146–115 on Saturday, snapping the Clippers’ six-game winning streak.

The Garden Report Postgame Show goes LIVE with CLNS Media’s A. Sherrod Blakely and Bobby Manning right after Celtics vs Clippers! With CLNS Celtics Reporter Noa Dalzell joins from LA after postgame interviews!

00:00 Start

1:00 Instant Reaction, Jaylen Brown drops 50

33:00 Jaylen Brown Snubbed for Player of the Month

39:45 Derrick White Postgame Reaction

45:00 Jordan Walsh shines after losing starting spot

50:30 Jordan Walsh Postgame Reaction

1:00:15 Jaylen Brown Postgame Reaction

1:13:15 Noa Dalzell joins from LA

1:14:00 Jaylen Brown masterclass

1:34:00 More on Walsh and closing thoughts

.@RealBobManning after the Celtics win over the Clippers: “What I’m seeing in the chat right now and the energy around this win and that performance, this might be the night where I feel like this fan base starts to believe in what’s going on here fully.” WATCH & SUBSCRIBE to… pic.twitter.com/IVnFcR8R8S — The Garden Report on CLNS (@TheGardenReport) January 4, 2026

Follow us on Social Media:

Twitter: ⁠https://twitter.com/celticsclns⁠ & ⁠https://twitter.com/thegardenreport⁠

Instagram: ⁠https://www.instagram.com/celticsclns⁠

Facebook: ⁠https://www.facebook.com/CLNSmedia/⁠

Join Our Discord Server: ⁠https://discord.gg/2vxNKH9Qr4

The Garden Report on CLNS Media is Powered by:

💰 Prize Picks – Sign up at ⁠⁠⁠http://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS⁠⁠⁠ & Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 in lineups after you play your first $5 lineup.