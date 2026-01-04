Close Menu
Celtics Postgame Live

Jaylen Brown 50 Piece Helps Celtics Roll Clippers in LA! | Garden Report Postgame Show on CLNS

CLNS MediaBy Updated:2 Mins Read

Celtics star Jaylen Brown tied a career high with 50 points on a scorching 18-of-26 shooting night as Boston rolled past the LA Clippers 146–115 on Saturday, snapping the Clippers’ six-game winning streak.

The Garden Report Postgame Show goes LIVE with CLNS Media’s A. Sherrod Blakely and Bobby Manning right after Celtics vs Clippers! With CLNS Celtics Reporter Noa Dalzell joins from LA after postgame interviews!

00:00 Start
1:00 Instant Reaction, Jaylen Brown drops 50
33:00 Jaylen Brown Snubbed for Player of the Month
39:45 Derrick White Postgame Reaction
45:00 Jordan Walsh shines after losing starting spot
50:30 Jordan Walsh Postgame Reaction
1:00:15 Jaylen Brown Postgame Reaction
1:13:15 Noa Dalzell joins from LA
1:14:00 Jaylen Brown masterclass
1:34:00 More on Walsh and closing thoughts

