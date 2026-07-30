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2 minutes at Patriots Training Camp: A.J. Brown, Kyle Williams bounce back on Day 5

CLNS MediaBy Updated:1 Min Read

Andrew recaps the Patriots’ first padded practice of training camp, where Drake Maye and A.J. Brown connected early and often, Kyle Williams had the play of the day, Christian Gonzalez was a full participant and lots more.

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