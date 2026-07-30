2 minutes at Patriots Training Camp: A.J. Brown, Kyle Williams bounce back on Day 5

Andrew recaps the Patriots’ first padded practice of training camp, where Drake Maye and A.J. Brown connected early and often, Kyle Williams had the play of the day, Christian Gonzalez was a full participant and lots more.

.@_AndrewCallahan calls WR Kyle Williams his Player of the Day from Day 5 of #Patriots Training Camp: “He indisputably was the player of the day.” Watch @PatsInterferenc FULL VIDEO👇

▶️ https://t.co/sHDc2iiz3F pic.twitter.com/0h4BMsjyhf — Patriots on CLNS (@PatriotsCLNS) July 30, 2026

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