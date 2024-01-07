2023-24 CFP National Championship: Michigan vs. Washington Odds, Preview, and Prediction

Following two nailbiter performances in the College Football Playoff Semifinals, the Michigan Wolverines and the Washington Huskies are set to face off in the National Championship on Monday night.

The final game of the 2023-24 season (and the final game of the four-team College Football Playoff) will kick off from Houston’s NRG Stadium at 7:30 p.m. EST.

Here are the odds for the contest, brought to you as always by our exclusive wagering partners at FanDuel Sportsbook:

Odds – Michigan vs. Washington

Spread: Michigan -4.5

Moneyline: Michigan -210/Washington +172

Total: O/U 55.5

Storylines, News, & Notes

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who finished second in the 2023 Heisman Trophy voting, shined in the Huskies semifinal game versus Texas. The sixth-year senior threw for 430 yards and two touchdowns on 29 completions while registering an 87.7 quarterback rating, a season-high. Now, against a much better defense in Michigan, he’ll look to do it again.

As for the other signal caller, Wolverines quarterback JJ McCarthy put together a so-so performance against the Alabama Crimson Tide last weekend. Though throwing for three touchdowns and zero interceptions, the junior playmaker struggled to get the Michigan offense going throughout the contest. He put it together when it mattered most, however, leading his team on an eight-play, 75-yard drive over the final three minutes, which he finished with a touchdown pass to Roman Wilson, to tie the game up. They of course won it in overtime.

Trending Celtics Shake Off Magic Team That Once Bothered Them More Than Any

As Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh gets ready to try and lead his team to a national title, his name continues to come up in connection with NFL openings. The long-time coach and quarterback whisperer recently hired agent Don Yee (who has major ties to the NFL) to represent him, and he’s been linked to both the Chargers and the Raiders over the last week. It’s very possible that this is his final game coaching the Wolverines.

Predictions and Picks

Behind the lead of head coach Kalen DeBoer and another dominant performance from Michael Penix Jr., the Huskies send Harbaugh back to pro football with a loss.

Washington wins a barn burner at the end, becoming the first national champion from the PAC 12 since USC in 2004, and the total goes OVER 55.5.

Score: Washington 31 – Michigan 28

Side: Washington +4.5

Total: OVER 55.5

Make sure to follow Mike on Twitter @mikekadlick and head to FanDuel, America’s Number One Sportsbook, for all of your sports wagering.