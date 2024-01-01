2023-24 College Football Playoff – Odds, Previews, and Predictions

Happy 2024!

It’s New Year’s Day which means it’s College Football Playoff time in the NCAA. The 4-seed Alabama Crimson Tide will take on the 1-seed Michigan Wolverines and the 3-seed Texas Longhorns will take on the 2-seed Washington Huskies.

Here’s a preview of both New Year’s Day contests:

Odds – Alabama (4) vs. Michigan (1)

Spread: Michigan -1.5

Moneyline: Michigan -122/Alabama +102

Total: O/U 45.5

Storylines, Predictions, and Pick

Monday’s first game will kick off at Pasadena, California’s Rose Bowl at 5 p.m. EST.

The Alabama Crimson Tide come into this one with a 12-1 record while riding an 11-game win streak after their Week 2 loss to Texas. Their quarterback in Jalen Milroe, after being benched early on in the season, has tallied 2,718 yards passing and 23 touchdowns while adding 12 scores on the ground.

“I think the biggest thing was embracing hard,” he said when asked how he improved over the course of Alabama’s campaign. “For a quarterback to strive in the SEC and to play at an elite level you have to hard, because there are a lot of uncertainties while you play the position, and with that, you have to have the right proper mindset.”

The Crimson Tide’s opponents in the Michigan Wolverines enter Monday afternoon with a perfect record, but not without controversy. A sign-stealing scandal reportedly led by assistant Connor Stalions resulted in head coach Jim Harbaugh being suspended for three games this season, but it didn’t stop them from winning all 13 games on their slate.

That streak stops on Monday, however. I’m going with Alabama to win a tight one in Pasadena. The Crimson Tide win outright and the total goes over.

Score: Alabama 31 – Michigan 28

Side: Alabama +1.5

Total: OVER 45.5

Odds – Texas (3) @ Washington (2)

Spread: Texas -3.5

Moneyline: Texas -178/Washington +146

Total: O/U 61.5

Storylines, Predictions, and Pick

Monday’s night game is the Sugar Bowl from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. It’ll kick off at 8:45 p.m. EST.

The second perfect team in the playoff, the PAC-12’s Washington Huskies enter this one with a 13-0 record behind a Heisman Trophy-worthy performance from quarterback Michael Penix. Though he ultimately finished second behind LSU’s Jayden Daniels, Penix’s 2023 season was arguably just as impressive. The senior signal caller threw for 4,218 yards and 33 touchdowns for Washington’s high-powered offense.

They’ll take on 12-1 Texas for a chance to play in the National Championship. Steve Sarkisian’s Longhorns only loss on the season came against the 12th-ranked Oklahoma Sooners in a 34-30 defeat. Other than that? Texas has been sensational thanks to quarterback Quinn Ewers, wide receiver Xavier Worthy, and a solid defense on the other side.

I’m taking the ‘Horns in this one, setting up an Alabama vs. Texas rematch in the National Championship Game next Monday.

Score: Texas 42 – Washington 38

Side: Texas -3.5

Total: OVER 61.5

