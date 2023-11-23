2023 Thanksgiving Day NFL Betting Odds, Previews, and Predictions

Happy Turkey Day!

For the third year in a row, we’re back here on CLNSMedia.com for Thanksgiving Day getting you ready for all three NFL games.

As always, our odds, previews, and predictions are powered by our exclusive wagering partners at FanDuel Sportsbook. Here’s a look:

Odds – Packers @ Lions

Spread: Lions -7.5

Moneyline: Lions -370/Packers +295

Total: O/U 45.5

Storylines, Predictions, and Picks

Both the Packers and Lions won tight nailbiters on Sunday against the Chargers and Bears respectively. Now? It’s some to buckle up for a short week ahead of their 12 p.m. EST kickoff from Detroit.

The Lions are 8-2 for the first time since John F. Kennedy was in office. No, that’s not a joke. Dan Campbell has Detroit rolling like they haven’t since 1962, and it’s thanks in part to what OC Ben Johnson and QB Jared Goff are able to do on offense. After falling into a 26-14 hole with 4:15 to go in last weekend’s game against Chicago, the Lions scored 16 points down the stretch to pull out a 31-26 win. They don’t make it easy, but they find ways to win.

The Packers, on the other hand, are a mediocre 4-6 and look like a shell of themselves without Aaron Rodgers at the helm. They’re in a better spot following a 23-20 win over Los Angeles last weekend, but they still don’t scare me as an ‘any given Sunday’ (or Thursday) type of team.

That’s why I’m going with Detroit in this one. Take the Lions laying the points and the over for some Thanksgiving afternoon fun.

Score: Lions 28 – Packers 20

Side: Lions -7.5

Total: OVER 45.5

Odds – Commanders @ Cowboys

Spread: Cowboys -10

Moneyline: Cowboys -510/Commanders +390

Total: O/U 46

Storylines, Predictions, and Picks

Continuing their Turkey Day tradition, the Cowboys will welcome the Commanders to Dallas on Thursday for a 4 p.m. EST contest.

Dak and the ‘Boys are coming off of two 20+ point wins over the past two weeks and at 7-3, are second in the NFC East only to the Eagles and are currently the No. 5 seed in the NFC playoff picture.

As for the Commanders, they’re coming off of two straight losses and after trading their two best players in Montez Sweat and Chase Young at the trade deadline, are looking more towards 2024 than they are this coming Thursday.

And that is why I’m taking Dallas -10 on Sunday. They’re hot, Washington is cold. Simple as that. I also like the over in this one, too.

Score: Cowboys 38 – Commanders 14

Side: Cowboys -10

Total: OVER 46

Odds – 49ers @ Seahawks

Spread: 49ers -5.5

Moneyline: 49ers -230/Seahawks +190

Total: O/U 44

Storylines, Predictions, and Pick

Our third divisional matchup of Thanksgiving, the 49ers are headed up the West Coast to take on the 6-4 Seattle Seahawks.

San Francisco is coming off of their second straight win, a 27-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and their quarterback was a huge reason why. Brock Purdy completed 21 of 25 pass attempts for 333 yards and three touchdowns, and now moves to 12-3 as a starter. 2022’s ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ is becoming the exact opposite of that as the weeks go on.

Their opponents on Thursday night in the Seattle Seahawks are coming off of a tough, last-second loss to the LA Rams where, if not for a missed kick by Jason Meyers, they would have came out a rock-solid 7-3 on the season. Now 6-4, Seattle is fighting for their playoff lives after dropping a full game behind San Fran the NFC West standings.

The Seahawks are frisky. I like them to cover in this one at home but ultimately, the 49ers win. Take Seattle with the points and the under.

Score: 49ers 23 – Seahawks 20

Side: Seahawks +5.5

Total: UNDER 44

