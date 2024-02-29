2024 Combine Preview: Top Edge Defender Prospects

One of the most important chapters of the offseason has arrived, with the NFL Scouting Combine taking place from Monday, February 26, to Monday, March 4, in Indianapolis. The week-long process will see draft prospects go through different phases of evaluation in an attempt to maximize their stock, including interviewing with teams, undergoing measurements and medical examinations, and, for most, working out in front of executives, coaches, and scouts.

For fans, the greatest draw is typically the on-field workouts, which will take place from Thursday through Sunday. Defensive linemen and linebackers will be up first, followed by defensive backs and tight ends on Friday, quarterbacks, wide receivers, and running backs on Saturday, and closing out with offensive linemen.

For teams, the next week will be a calculated fact-finding mission. Each organization has certain benchmarks that must be checked when deciding how to rank prospects, whether that be explosiveness, size, or character. These interviews and testing provide much-needed context that will aid in their evaluations and help narrow down their draft boards.

The Patriots should be well-represented in Indy, with MassLive‘s Mark Daniels reporting Jerod Mayo and a handful of assistant coaches from his new-look staff will be in attendance. De facto general manager Eliot Wolf is also expected to speak to the media on Tuesday morning at 10 am ET. With the team embracing a more collaborative approach that includes collaboration from both the coaching staff and the front office, their presences make sense ahead of what will be a crucial few months.

New England has needs at nearly every position, particularly on offense. Free agency will ultimately determine which spots are needier than others, but their most glaring holes will likely be addressed with both veteran and rookie talent.

The Patriots’ defense kept the team competitive last season, but their pass rush struggled significantly after losing Matt Judon. Impending free agent Anfernee Jennings broke out as an elite run defender, but his contributions on passing downs were minimal, and draft classmate Josh Uche regressed after breaking out as a pass rush specialist in 2022. Keion White appears to be the future at the position, but he’s still raw and had most of his success inside the tackles as a rookie.

With that need in mind, here are the top edge defender prospects who will be in attendance during the Combine based on NFL Mock Draft Database’s consensus big board.

Dallas Turner, Alabama – Height: 6’4″, Weight: 242 lbs

Background

Born: February 2, 2003 (21)

Class: Junior

5-star recruit in 2021 class, per 247Sports

Accolades

Consensus All-American (2023)

SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Year (2023)

First-Team All-SEC (2023)

Freshman All-American (2021)

Team Captain

Scout’s Take

“Overall, Turner has plenty of tools to work with to warrant a top-15—and maybe even a top-10—selection in this year’s draft class. Schematically, his best fit is as a standup outside linebacker for a team that uses a lot of odd fronts.”

– Matt Holder, Bleacher Report

Consensus Projection: Round 1, Pick 8 (ATL)

Jared Verse, Florida State – Height: 6’4″, Weight: 260 lbs

Background

Born: November 4, 2000 (23)

Class: Redshirt Junior

Unranked recruit in 2019 class, per 247Sports Rose to 4-star recruit as a transfer

Transferred from Albany to Florida State in 2022

Accolades

First-Team All-American (2022, 2023)

First-Team All-ACC (2022, 2023)

CAA Defensive Rookie of the Year (2020)

First-Team All-CAA (2021)

Second-Team All-CAA (2020)

Scout’s Take

“Overall, Verse flashes potential to be a dominant pass rusher on the next level and improvement in how he plays the run will make him a more well-rounded player and one of the top picks in this upcoming draft. ”

– Keith Sanchez, The Draft Network

Consensus Projection: N/A

Laiatu Latu, UCLA – Height: 6’4″, Weight: 265 lbs

Background

Born: December 31, 2000 (23)

Class: Redshirt Junior

4-star recruit in Washington’s 2019 class, per 247Sports Dropped to 3-star recruit as a transfer

Transferred from Washington to UCLA in 2022

Accolades

Unanimous All-American (2023)

Ted Hendricks Award (2023)

Lombardi Award (2023)

Pat Tillman Defensive Player of the Year (2023)

Morris Trophy (2023)

Polynesian College Football Player of the Year (2023)

First-Team All-Pac-12 (2023. 2022)

Senior Bowl

Scout’s Take

“Latu projects as a technically refined pass rusher who can rush from either two-point or three-point stances. He has a high floor with a good ceiling in the NFL. Latu is a day-one starter for an even front defense. He can become a routine 8-10 sacks per season defender.”

– Damian Parson, The Draft Network

Consensus Projection: Round 1, Pick 16 (SEA)

Demeioun “Chop” Robinson, Penn State – Height: 6’3″, Weight: 254 lbs

Background

Born: January 2, 2003 (21)

Class: Junior

5-star recruit in 2021 class, per 247Sports

Transferred from Maryland to Penn State in 2022

Accolades

First-Team All-Big Ten (2023)

Scout’s Take

“Overall, Robinson has all the tools necessary to develop into a dominant pass rusher on the next level. There are just minimal aspects of his game that he needs to improve on to become a more well-rounded player.”

– Keith Sanchez, The Draft Network

Consensus Projection: Round 1, Pick 26 (TB)

Bralen Trice, Washington – Height: 6’4″, Weight: 275 lbs

Background

Born: February 26, 2001 (23)

Class: Redshirt Junior

3-star recruit in 2019 class, per 247Sports

Accolades

First-Team All-Pac-12 (2022, 2023)

2022 Alamo Bowl Defensive MVP

Team Captain

Scout’s Take

“While Trice did play as a standup outside linebacker in college and would drop his coverage, his lack of high-end athleticism also might limit his scheme fit in the NFL. Trice would probably be best as a hand-in-the-ground defensive end in even fronts as a pro.

His get-off is a little better out of a three-point stance, which will help his leverage at the point of attack.”

– Matt Holder, Bleacher Report

Consensus Projection: Round 2, Pick 38 (TEN)

Darius Robinson, Missouri – Height: 6’5″, Weight: 296 lbs

Background

Class: Graduate Student

3-star recruit in 2019 class, per 247Sports

Accolades

First Team All-SEC (2023)

Senior Bowl

Scout’s Take

“Schematically, Robinson has some positional flexibility. He can play right away as a defensive end in even or odd fronts, lining up as a 5- or 4i-technique. While he would probably have to add about 10 to 15 pounds, he has the strength and physicality to potentially line up as a 3-technique as well; that’d just be more of a project.”

– Matt Holder, Bleacher Report

Consensus Projection: Round 2, Pick 36 (WAS)

Chris Braswell, Alabama – Height: 6’3″, Weight: 255 lbs

Background

Born: October 25, 2001 (22)

Class: Senior

4-star recruit in 2020 class, per 247Sports

Accolades

Second-Team All-SEC (2023)

Senior Bowl

Scout’s Take

“With Will Anderson Jr. in the NFL this season, Chris Braswell finally got an opportunity to get a significant amount of playing time at Alabama, and he made a name for himself as a pass-rusher. He put up good numbers, ranking second on the team in sacks behind Dallas Turner, primarily because he can win in multiple ways.”

– Matt Holder, Bleacher Report

Consensus Projection: N/A

Adisa Isaac, Penn State – Height: 6’4″, 249 lbs

Background

Born: October 4, 2001 (22)

Class: Redshirt Senior

4-star recruit in 2018 class, per 247Sports

Accolades

Third-Team All-Big Ten (2022)

Team Captain

Senior Bowl

Scout’s Take

“Adisa Isaac is a solid player right now, and he has the potential to grow in the NFL with his combination of size, strength, and athleticism. It wouldn’t be surprising if his stock rises after the scouting combine, as he appears to have long arms and good movement skills that teams will want to work with.”

– Matt Holder, Bleacher Report

Consensus Projection: Round 2, Pick 50 (PHI)

Jonah Elliss, Utah – Height: 6’2″, Weight: 246 lbs

Background

Born: April 3, 2003 (20)

Class: Junior

3-star recruit in 2021 class, per 247Sports

Missed the final 3 games of 2023 with an undisclosed injury

Missed 2 games in 2022 with an undisclosed injury

Son of two-time Pro Bowler Luther Elliss; brother of Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss, Patriots special teamer Christian Elliss, and Eagles practice squad defensive tackle Noah Elliss

Accolades

Consensus All-American (2023)

First-team All-Pac-12 (2023)

Scout’s Take

“Overall, the 20-year-old can contribute as a pass-rusher right away and could develop into at least a serviceable run defender. Schematically, he’d currently be best as a standup outside linebacker in odd fronts.”

– Matt Holder, Bleacher Report

Consensus Projection: N/A

Brandon Dorlus, Oregon – Height: 6’3″, Weight: 272 lbs

Background

Born: March 22, 2001 (22)

Class: Senior

3-star recruit in 2019 class, per 247Sports

Accolades

First-Team All-Pac-12 (2021, 2023)

Second-Team All-Pac-12 (2022)

Scout’s Take”

It might take a creative defensive coordinator to find Dorlus’ optimal position and get the most out of his skill set. But generally speaking, he could be a good option as a 4i- to 5-technique defensive end in odd fronts.”

– Matt Holder, Bleacher Report

Consensus Projection: N/A

Marshawn Kneeland, Western Michigan – Height: 6’3″, Weight: 275 lbs

Background

Born: July 8, 2001 (22)

Class: Senior

2-star recruit in 2019 class, per 247Sports

Accolades

Second-Team All-MAC (2023)

Scout’s Take

“Marshawn Kneeland is a reliable, high-motor, and versatile all-downs lineman who will be an instant impact player for virtually any defense he’s asked to play for.”

– The Draft Network

Consensus Projection: Round 2, Pick 64 (KC)