2024 NHL All-Star Skills Competition Betting Odds and Predictions

The Boston Bruins and the NHL are officially on their All-Star break this weekend with the yearly event and festivities taking place at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

The tournament itself, a format that’s been in place since 2016, will be played on Saturday but first, the all-new revamped Skill Challenge will take place on Friday night.

Each of the 12 NHLers participating will compete in four of the following six events, earning points for their respective finish:

1. Fastest skater

2. Hardest shot

3. Stickhandling

4. One-timers

5. Passing challenge

6. Accuracy shooting

The top eight point scorers will then participate in a shootout, featuring all eight All-Star goalies, and then the top six will compete in an obstacle course, with the previous seven events included to crown a winner.

Wanna bet on it? You can at FanDuel Sportsbook! Here are the odds, with a pick for each, for some of the events and the outright winner on Friday night:

2024 NHL Accuracy Shooting Winner

David Pastrnak +600

Leon Draisaitl +600

Connor McDavid +600

Nikita Kucherov +600

Auston Matthews +700

Nathan MacKinnon +800

William Nylander +800

J.T. Miller +850

Cale Makar +1200

Quinn Hughes +1200

The Pick: Boston’s own David Pastrnak at +600.

2024 NHL Fastest Skater Winner

Connor McDavid +105

Mathew Barzal +230

Cale Makar +450

William Nylander +1000

Quinn Hughes +1000

The Pick: This one’s easy, going with the best player in the sport Connor McDavid at +105.

2024 NHL Hardest Shot Winner

Elias Pettersson +280

Cale Makar +280

J.T. Miller +280

Auston Matthews +750

David Pastrnak +450

The Pick: Former UMass Minuteman Cale Makar (+280) hammers it home.

2024 NHL All-Star Skills Outright Winner

Cale Makar +800

Connor McDavid +800

Nikita Kucherov +850

Nathan MacKinnon +850

David Pastrnak +850

Mathew Barzal +850

Leon Draisaitl +850

Elias Pettersson +850

Quinn Hughes +900

Auston Matthews +900

J.T. Miller +1000

William Nylander +1100

The Pick: For all the marbles, I’m taking Cale Makar for this one too at +800 odds.

Make sure to follow Mike on Twitter @mikekadlick and head to FanDuel, America’s Number One Sportsbook, for all of your sports wagering.