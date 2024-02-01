2024 NHL All-Star Skills Competition Betting Odds and Predictions

The Boston Bruins and the NHL are officially on their All-Star break this weekend with the yearly event and festivities taking place at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.
The tournament itself, a format that’s been in place since 2016, will be played on Saturday but first, the all-new revamped Skill Challenge will take place on Friday night.
Each of the 12 NHLers participating will compete in four of the following six events, earning points for their respective finish:
1. Fastest skater
2. Hardest shot
3. Stickhandling
4. One-timers
5. Passing challenge
6. Accuracy shooting
The top eight point scorers will then participate in a shootout, featuring all eight All-Star goalies, and then the top six will compete in an obstacle course, with the previous seven events included to crown a winner.
Wanna bet on it? You can at FanDuel Sportsbook! Here are the odds, with a pick for each, for some of the events and the outright winner on Friday night:
2024 NHL Accuracy Shooting Winner
David Pastrnak +600
Leon Draisaitl +600
Connor McDavid +600
Nikita Kucherov +600
Auston Matthews +700
Nathan MacKinnon +800
William Nylander +800
J.T. Miller +850
Cale Makar +1200
Quinn Hughes +1200
The Pick: Boston’s own David Pastrnak at +600.
2024 NHL Fastest Skater Winner
Connor McDavid +105
Mathew Barzal +230
Cale Makar +450
William Nylander +1000
Quinn Hughes +1000
The Pick: This one’s easy, going with the best player in the sport Connor McDavid at +105.
2024 NHL Hardest Shot Winner
Elias Pettersson +280
Cale Makar +280
J.T. Miller +280
Auston Matthews +750
David Pastrnak +450
The Pick: Former UMass Minuteman Cale Makar (+280) hammers it home.
2024 NHL All-Star Skills Outright Winner
Cale Makar +800
Connor McDavid +800
Nikita Kucherov +850
Nathan MacKinnon +850
David Pastrnak +850
Mathew Barzal +850
Leon Draisaitl +850
Elias Pettersson +850
Quinn Hughes +900
Auston Matthews +900
J.T. Miller +1000
William Nylander +1100
The Pick: For all the marbles, I’m taking Cale Makar for this one too at +800 odds.
