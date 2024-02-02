2024 NHL All-Star Tournament Odds, Previews, and Predictions

Following Friday night’s NHL All-Star Skill Competition (which we wrote about and gave predictions for here on CLNSMedia.com), is the All-Star game on Saturday.
The NHL’s All-Star Game is actually three games: a tournament-style, three-on-three event. This year, Tampa Bay’s Auston Matthews, Edomonton’s Connor McDavid, Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon, and Vancouver’s Quinn Hughes will serve as team captains.
Here are the odds for each of their teams to win the tournament, according to FanDuel Sportsbook:
2024 All-Star Games – Outright Winner
Team Matthews +250
Team Hughes +265
Team MacKinnon +280
Team McDavid +285
Team MacKinnon and Team McDavid will faceoff at 3 p.m. with Team Hughes and Team Matthews squaring off at 4 p.m. The winners will then play in the championship.
Here’s a look at the rosters that they drafted on Friday night:
Team Matthews
|Auston Matthews
|F
|Toronto Maple Leafs
|Morgan Rielly
|D
|Toronto Maple Leafs
|William Nylander
|F
|Toronto Maple Leafs
|Mitch Marner
|F
|Toronto Maple Leafs
|Jake Oettinger
|G
|Dallas Stars
|Clayton Keller
|F
|Arizona Coyotes
|Mathew Barzal
|F
|New York Islanders
|Igor Shesterkin
|G
|New York Rangers
|Filip Forsberg
|F
|Nashville Predators
|Alex DeBrincat
|F
|Detroit Red Wings
|Vincent Trocheck
|F
|New York Rangers
Team McDavid
|Connor McDavid
|F
|Edmonton Oilers
|Leon Draisaitl
|F
|Edmonton Oilers
|Connor Hellebuyck
|G
|Winnipeg Jets
|David Pastrnak
|F
|Boston Bruins
|Rasmus Dahlin
|D
|Buffalo Sabres
|Robert Thomas
|F
|St. Louis Blues
|Sam Reinhart
|F
|Florida Panthers
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|G
|Florida Panthers
|Boone Jenner
|F
|Columbus Blue Jackets
|Nick Suzuki
|F
|Montreal Canadiens
|Tomas Hertl
|F
|San Jose Sharks
Team MacKinnon
|Nathan MacKinnon
|F
|Colorado Avalanche
|Cale Makar
|D
|Colorado Avalanche
|Sidney Crosby
|F
|Pittsburgh Penguins
|Alexandar Georgiev
|G
|Colorado Avalanche
|Kirill Kaprizov
|F
|Minnesota Wild
|Sebastian Aho
|F
|Carolina Hurricanes
|Tom Wilson
|F
|Washington Capitals
|Jeremy Swayman
|G
|Boston Bruins
|Travis Konecny
|F
|Philadelphia Flyers
|Elias Lindholm
|F
|Vancouver Canucks
|Oliver Bjorkstrand
|F
|Seattle Kraken
Team Hughes
|Quinn Hughes
|D
|Vancouver Canucks
|Elias Pettersson
|F
|Vancouver Canucks
|Nikita Kucherov
|F
|Tampa Bay Lightning
|Thatcher Demko
|G
|Vancouver Canucks
|Kyle Connor
|F
|Winnipeg Jets
|Brady Tkachuk
|F
|Ottawa Senators
|Jesper Bratt
|F
|New Jersey Devils
|Cam Talbot
|G
|Los Angeles Kings
|Brock Boeser
|F
|Vancouver Canucks
|J.T Miller
|F
|Vancouver Canucks
|Frank Vatrano
|F
|Anaheim Ducks
So who wins the tournament? I’m going with the “longshot” Team McDavid. They have the best player in hockey in McDavid, his right-hand man in Leon Draisaitl, Boston’s own David Pastrnak, the odds-on favorite to win the Vezina Trophy in goalie Connor Hellebuyck. That’s a wagon.
The Pick: Team McDavid +285
So who will win the MVP? Here are FanDuel’s odds for that:
2024 All-Star Tournament MVP
Auston Matthews +750
Nathan MacKinnon +1000
Connor McDavid +1000
William Nylander +1000
David Pastrnak +1200
Leon Draisaitl +1200
Nikita Kucherov +1200
Elias Pettersson +1200
Mitch Marner +1700
Sidney Crosby +2000
Cale Makar +2000
I’m going with Pasta here. He’s (hopefully) going to be on the winning team, and perhaps he nets a goal or two on the way. It would be his second MVP award since 2020.
The Pick: David Pastrnak +1200
