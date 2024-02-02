Subscribe
2024 NHL All-Star Tournament Odds, Previews, and Predictions

Which team will come out victorious in the 2024 NHL All-Star Tournament?
Following Friday night’s NHL All-Star Skill Competition (which we wrote about and gave predictions for here on CLNSMedia.com), is the All-Star game on Saturday.

The NHL’s All-Star Game is actually three games: a tournament-style, three-on-three event. This year, Tampa Bay’s Auston Matthews, Edomonton’s Connor McDavid, Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon, and Vancouver’s Quinn Hughes will serve as team captains.

Here are the odds for each of their teams to win the tournament, according to FanDuel Sportsbook:

2024 All-Star Games – Outright Winner

Team Matthews                         +250

Team Hughes                            +265

Team MacKinnon                     +280

Team McDavid                          +285

Team MacKinnon and Team McDavid will faceoff at 3 p.m. with Team Hughes and Team Matthews squaring off at 4 p.m. The winners will then play in the championship.

Here’s a look at the rosters that they drafted on Friday night:

Team Matthews

Auston Matthews F Toronto Maple Leafs
Morgan Rielly D Toronto Maple Leafs
William Nylander F Toronto Maple Leafs
Mitch Marner F Toronto Maple Leafs
Jake Oettinger G Dallas Stars
Clayton Keller F Arizona Coyotes
Mathew Barzal F New York Islanders
Igor Shesterkin G New York Rangers
Filip Forsberg F Nashville Predators
Alex DeBrincat F Detroit Red Wings
Vincent Trocheck F New York Rangers

Team McDavid

Connor McDavid F Edmonton Oilers
Leon Draisaitl F Edmonton Oilers
Connor Hellebuyck G Winnipeg Jets
David Pastrnak F Boston Bruins
Rasmus Dahlin D Buffalo Sabres
Robert Thomas F St. Louis Blues
Sam Reinhart F Florida Panthers
Sergei Bobrovsky G Florida Panthers
Boone Jenner F Columbus Blue Jackets
Nick Suzuki F Montreal Canadiens
Tomas Hertl F San Jose Sharks

Team MacKinnon

Nathan MacKinnon F Colorado Avalanche
Cale Makar D Colorado Avalanche
Sidney Crosby F Pittsburgh Penguins
Alexandar Georgiev G Colorado Avalanche
Kirill Kaprizov F Minnesota Wild
Sebastian Aho F Carolina Hurricanes
Tom Wilson F Washington Capitals
Jeremy Swayman G Boston Bruins
Travis Konecny F Philadelphia Flyers
Elias Lindholm F Vancouver Canucks
Oliver Bjorkstrand F Seattle Kraken

Team Hughes

Quinn Hughes D Vancouver Canucks
Elias Pettersson F Vancouver Canucks
Nikita Kucherov F Tampa Bay Lightning
Thatcher Demko G Vancouver Canucks
Kyle Connor F Winnipeg Jets
Brady Tkachuk F Ottawa Senators
Jesper Bratt F New Jersey Devils
Cam Talbot G Los Angeles Kings
Brock Boeser F Vancouver Canucks
J.T Miller F Vancouver Canucks
Frank Vatrano F Anaheim Ducks

So who wins the tournament? I’m going with the “longshot” Team McDavid. They have the best player in hockey in McDavid, his right-hand man in Leon Draisaitl, Boston’s own David Pastrnak, the odds-on favorite to win the Vezina Trophy in goalie Connor Hellebuyck. That’s a wagon.

The Pick: Team McDavid +285

So who will win the MVP? Here are FanDuel’s odds for that:

2024 All-Star Tournament MVP

Auston Matthews                     +750

Nathan MacKinnon               +1000

Connor McDavid                    +1000

William Nylander                   +1000

David Pastrnak                       +1200

Leon Draisaitl                         +1200

Nikita Kucherov                     +1200

Elias Pettersson                      +1200

Mitch Marner                          +1700

Sidney Crosby                         +2000

Cale Makar                              +2000

I’m going with Pasta here. He’s (hopefully) going to be on the winning team, and perhaps he nets a goal or two on the way. It would be his second MVP award since 2020.

The Pick: David Pastrnak +1200

