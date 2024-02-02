2024 NHL All-Star Tournament Odds, Previews, and Predictions

Following Friday night’s NHL All-Star Skill Competition (which we wrote about and gave predictions for here on CLNSMedia.com), is the All-Star game on Saturday.

The NHL’s All-Star Game is actually three games: a tournament-style, three-on-three event. This year, Tampa Bay’s Auston Matthews, Edomonton’s Connor McDavid, Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon, and Vancouver’s Quinn Hughes will serve as team captains.

Here are the odds for each of their teams to win the tournament, according to FanDuel Sportsbook:

2024 All-Star Games – Outright Winner

Team Matthews +250

Team Hughes +265

Team MacKinnon +280

Team McDavid +285

Team MacKinnon and Team McDavid will faceoff at 3 p.m. with Team Hughes and Team Matthews squaring off at 4 p.m. The winners will then play in the championship.

Here’s a look at the rosters that they drafted on Friday night:

Team Matthews

Auston Matthews F Toronto Maple Leafs Morgan Rielly D Toronto Maple Leafs William Nylander F Toronto Maple Leafs Mitch Marner F Toronto Maple Leafs Jake Oettinger G Dallas Stars Clayton Keller F Arizona Coyotes Mathew Barzal F New York Islanders Igor Shesterkin G New York Rangers Filip Forsberg F Nashville Predators Alex DeBrincat F Detroit Red Wings Vincent Trocheck F New York Rangers

Team McDavid

Connor McDavid F Edmonton Oilers Leon Draisaitl F Edmonton Oilers Connor Hellebuyck G Winnipeg Jets David Pastrnak F Boston Bruins Rasmus Dahlin D Buffalo Sabres Robert Thomas F St. Louis Blues Sam Reinhart F Florida Panthers Sergei Bobrovsky G Florida Panthers Boone Jenner F Columbus Blue Jackets Nick Suzuki F Montreal Canadiens Tomas Hertl F San Jose Sharks

Team MacKinnon

Nathan MacKinnon F Colorado Avalanche Cale Makar D Colorado Avalanche Sidney Crosby F Pittsburgh Penguins Alexandar Georgiev G Colorado Avalanche Kirill Kaprizov F Minnesota Wild Sebastian Aho F Carolina Hurricanes Tom Wilson F Washington Capitals Jeremy Swayman G Boston Bruins Travis Konecny F Philadelphia Flyers Elias Lindholm F Vancouver Canucks Oliver Bjorkstrand F Seattle Kraken

Team Hughes

Quinn Hughes D Vancouver Canucks Elias Pettersson F Vancouver Canucks Nikita Kucherov F Tampa Bay Lightning Thatcher Demko G Vancouver Canucks Kyle Connor F Winnipeg Jets Brady Tkachuk F Ottawa Senators Jesper Bratt F New Jersey Devils Cam Talbot G Los Angeles Kings Brock Boeser F Vancouver Canucks J.T Miller F Vancouver Canucks Frank Vatrano F Anaheim Ducks

So who wins the tournament? I’m going with the “longshot” Team McDavid. They have the best player in hockey in McDavid, his right-hand man in Leon Draisaitl, Boston’s own David Pastrnak, the odds-on favorite to win the Vezina Trophy in goalie Connor Hellebuyck. That’s a wagon.

The Pick: Team McDavid +285

So who will win the MVP? Here are FanDuel’s odds for that:

2024 All-Star Tournament MVP

Auston Matthews +750

Nathan MacKinnon +1000

Connor McDavid +1000

William Nylander +1000

David Pastrnak +1200

Leon Draisaitl +1200

Nikita Kucherov +1200

Elias Pettersson +1200

Mitch Marner +1700

Sidney Crosby +2000

Cale Makar +2000

I’m going with Pasta here. He’s (hopefully) going to be on the winning team, and perhaps he nets a goal or two on the way. It would be his second MVP award since 2020.

The Pick: David Pastrnak +1200

