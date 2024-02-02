2024 Senior Bowl Preview: Edge Defenders

It’s officially Reese’s Senior Bowl week, which, as its website describes, “is the ultimate bridge between college and pro football” featuring “a mixture of college standouts and potential prospects that project best to the NFL with a particular interest in those that are rated above the 5th round.” The college all-star game will hold practices from Tuesday to Thursday in Mobile, Alabama, with the actual game taking place on Saturday. This is the first time in the event’s history that underclassmen will participate.

The Patriots have had a strong connection to the Senior Bowl, with Keion White, Marte Mapu, Jake Andrews, Chad Ryland, and Bryce Baringer all being alumni who were eventually selected by New England last spring. Top draft picks Kyle Dugger, Mac Jones, and Cole Strange were also participants leading up to their respective drafts. Last season, now-defensive coordinator DeMarcus Covington served as defensive coordinator for the American team. This season, wide receivers coach Troy Brown will be the American team’s offensive coordinator, affording the Patriots another up-close look at prospects.

The Patriots are rebuilding after a 4-13 season, particularly on the offensive side of the ball. New head coach Jerod Mayo’s vision for the team is still unknown, and he has yet to hire an offensive coordinator or solidify his staff. But with Director of Player Personnel Matt Groh and Director of Scouting Eliot Wolf assisting in personnel matters, it’s likely the Senior Bowl will remain a strong pipeline for New England.

Leading up to the game, I’ll be previewing each player scheduled to participate this week at the Patriots’ top positions of need. With top outside linebacker Matthew Judon turning 32 this offseason, as well as Anfernee Jennings and Josh Uche hitting free agency, here’s a preview of the edge defenders at the Senior Bowl.

NOTABLE ALUMNI:

Byron Young, Rams

Will McDonald IV, Jets

Keion White, Patriots

Malcolm Koonce, Raiders

Jonathan Greenard, Texans

Anfernee Jennings, Patriots

Montez Sweat, Bears

Carl Granderson, Saints

PROSPECTS

Austin Booker, Kansas – Height: 6’6″, Weight: 245 lbs

Background

Class: Redshirt Sophomore

3-star recruit in Minnesota’s 2021 class, per 247Sports

Transferred from Minnesota to Kansas in 2022

Accolades

First-Team All-Big 12 (2023)

Big 12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year (2023)

Scout’s Take

“Austin Booker has ideal length combined with an explosive first step that should help him contribute as a designated pass rusher early in his career.” – Keith Sanchez, The Draft Network

Adisa Isaac, Penn State – Height: 6’4″, 249 lbs

Background

Born: October 4, 2001 (22)

Class: Redshirt Senior

4-star recruit in Penn State’s 2019 class, per 247Sports

Accolades

Third-Team All-Big Ten (2022)

Team Captain (2023)

Scout’s Take

“Adisa Isaac is a solid player right now, and he has the potential to grow in the NFL with his combination of size, strength, and athleticism. It wouldn’t be surprising if his stock rises after the scouting combine, as he appears to have long arms and good movement skills that teams will want to work with.” – Matt Holder, Bleacher Report

Brennan Jackson, Washington State – Height: 6’4″, Weight: 265 lbs

Background

Class: Graduate Student

3-star recruit in Washington State’s 2018 class, per 247Sports

Accolades

2x Second-Team All-Pac-12 (2023, 2022)

Scout’s Take

“Brennan Jackson is an alignment-versatile defensive lineman who has the athleticism to play on the edges of the defense but also has the physical temperament and physicality in his game to reduce inside to a 4i or 3 tech for specific situations. He can provide valuable reps, especially against the run.” – Keith Sanchez, The Draft Network

Braiden McGregor, Michigan – Height: 6’6″, Weight: 265 lbs

Background

Born: July 12, 2001 (22)

Class: Redshirt Junior

4-star recruit in Michigan’s 2020 class, per 247Sports

Accolades

All-Big Ten Honorable Mention (2023)

CFP National Championship (2023)

Scout’s Take

“Braiden McGregor is an active edge rusher who plays with a hot motor and quickness to work his way into opposing backfields.” – Damian Parson, The Draft Network

Chris Braswell, Alabama – Height: 6’3″, Weight: 255 lbs

Background

Born: October 25, 2001 (22)

Class: Senior

4-star recruit in Alabama’s 2020 class, per 247Sports

Accolades

Second-Team All-SEC (2023)

Scout’s Take

“With Will Anderson Jr. in the NFL this season, Chris Braswell finally got an opportunity to get a significant amount of playing time at Alabama, and he made a name for himself as a pass-rusher. He put up good numbers, ranking second on the team in sacks behind Dallas Turner, primarily because he can win in multiple ways.” – Matt Holder, Bleacher Report

Darius Robinson, Missouri – Height: 6’5″, Weight: 296 lbs

Background

Class: Graduate Student

3-star recruit in Missouri’s 2019 class, per 247Sports

Accolades

First Team All-SEC (2023)

Scout’s Take

“One of the draft’s premier run defenders, Darius Robinson’s power and evolving pass-rush approach will quickly pave the way for snaps in the NFL.” – The Draft Network

Javon Solomon, Troy – Height: 6’2″, Weight: 249 lbs

Background

Born: January 17, 2001 (23)

Class: Junior

3-star recruit in Troy’s 2019 class, per 247Sports’ composite rankings

Accolades

2x First-Team All-Sun Belt (2023, 2021)

Third-Team All-Sun Belt (2022)

FBS Sack Leader (2023; 16)

Scout’s Take

“Javon Solomon is an incredibly quick pass rusher with effective bend, burst, and hand usage to separate from offensive tackles. He is a high-side rusher who is best utilized from a wide stance. His ability to bend through contact with a relentless motor will give him a shot as a situational pass rusher. Solomon’s size and anchor ability are question marks.” – Nick Falato, Sports Illustrated’s Giants Country

Jalyx Hunt, Houston Christian – Height: 6’4”, Weight: 240 lbs

Background

Class: Senior

Transferred from Cornell to Houston Christian in 2023

Accolades

Second-Team All-Southland Conference (2022)

Scout’s Take

“All in all, If Hunt properly develops into NFL form, I see him being a true OLB in base 3-4 fronts—asked to be a force player at the line of scrimmage, pass rush specialist, and capable cover linebacker. If Hunt continues to grow his game in the trenches and keep his natural instincts from his time as a defensive back, he could be a true jack of all trades at the next level.” – The Draft Network

Laiatu Latu, UCLA – Height: 6’4″, Weight: 265 lbs

Background

Born: December 31, 2000 (23)

Class: Redshirt Junior

4-star recruit in Washington’s 2019 class, per 247Sports Dropped to 3-star recruit as a transfer

Transferred from Washington to UCLA in 2022

Accolades

Unanimous All-American (2023)

Ted Hendricks Award (2023)

Lombardi Award (2023)

Pat Tillman Defensive Player of the Year (2023)

Morris Trophy (2023)

Polynesian College Football Player of the Year (2023)

2× First-Team All-Pac-12 (2023. 2022)

Scout’s Take

“Latu projects as a technically refined pass rusher who can rush from either two-point or three-point stances. He has a high floor with a good ceiling in the NFL. Latu is a day-one starter for an even front defense. He can become a routine 8-10 sacks per season defender.” – Damian Parson, The Draft Network

Nelson Ceaser, Houston – Height: 6’3″, Weight: 250 lbs

Background

Born: June 3, 2001 (22)

Class: Redshirt Junior

3-star recruit in Houston’s 2019 class, per 247Sports

Accolades

First-Team All-Big 12 (2023)

Biletnikoff Award Watch List (2022)

Team Captain (2023)

Scout’s Take

“Overall, Ceaser has plus-level physical tools and is a high-effort/high-motor player who, with the right development, can develop into a highly productive defensive player in the NFL.” – Keith Sanchez, The Draft Network