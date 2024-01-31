2024 Senior Bowl Preview: Offensive Tackles

It’s officially Reese’s Senior Bowl week, which, as its website describes, “is the ultimate bridge between college and pro football” featuring “a mixture of college standouts and potential prospects that project best to the NFL with a particular interest in those that are rated above the 5th round.” The college all-star game will hold practices from Tuesday to Thursday in Mobile, Alabama, with the actual game taking place on Saturday. This is the first time in the event’s history that underclassmen will participate.

The Patriots have had a strong connection to the Senior Bowl, with Keion White, Marte Mapu, Jake Andrews, Chad Ryland, and Bryce Baringer all being alumni who were eventually selected by New England last spring. Top draft picks Kyle Dugger, Mac Jones, and Cole Strange were also participants leading up to their respective drafts. Last season, now-defensive coordinator DeMarcus Covington served as defensive coordinator for the American team. This season, wide receivers coach Troy Brown will be the American team’s offensive coordinator, affording the Patriots another up-close look at prospects.

The Patriots are rebuilding after a 4-13 season, particularly on the offensive side of the ball. New head coach Jerod Mayo’s vision for the team is still unknown, and he has yet to hire an offensive coordinator or solidify his staff. But with Director of Player Personnel Matt Groh and Director of Scouting Eliot Wolf assisting in personnel matters, it’s likely the Senior Bowl will remain a strong pipeline for New England.

Leading up to the game, I’ll be previewing each player scheduled to participate this week at the Patriots’ top positions of need. With Mike Onwenu and Trent Brown set to hit free agency and no developmental talent on New England’s roster to replace them, today’s segment will focus on offensive tackles.

NOTABLE ALUMNI:

Darnell Wright, Bears

Dawand Jones, Browns

Tytus Howard, Texans

Kaleb McGary, Falcons

PROSPECTS

Brandon Coleman, TCU – Height: 6’6″, Weight: 330 lbs

Background

Class: Senior

3-star recruit in TCU’s 2020 class, per 247Sports

34 career starts (22 at left tackle, 11 at left guard, 1 at right guard)

Accolades

Second-team All-Big 12 (2023)

Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year Honorable Mention (2023)

All-Big 12 Honorable Mention (2022)

Scout’s Take

“Overall, Coleman has a good combination of lower-body athleticism with the arm length/wingspan to be an effective offensive tackle or guard on the next level. He just needs to clean up detailed technical issues to help him become a more consistent player.” – Keith Sanchez, The Draft Network

Christian Jones, Texas – Height: 6’6″, Weight: 321 lbs

Background

Class: Senior

3-star recruit in Texas’ 2019 class, per 247Sports

48 career starts (35 at right tackle, 13 at left tackle)

Accolades

7x Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll

Scout’s Take

“Overall, Jones is a big, physical, durable, and strong college tackle with middling athletic ability who will struggle to consistently mirror and match up athletically on an island. That should make him more of a depth piece with swing potential at tackle or guard.” – Brandon Thorn, Bleacher Report

Delmar Glaze, Maryland – Height: 6’5″, Weight: 328 lbs

Background

Class: Redshirt Junior

3-star recruit in Maryland’s 2020 class, per 247Sports

32 career starts (16 at left tackle, including each game in 2023; 16 at right tackle)

Accolades

All-Big Ten Honorable Mention (2022)

Academic All-Big Ten (2022)

Scout’s Take

“Overall, Glaze combines polished technique with good play strength and a patient, calculated approach to win the leverage battle more often than not despite below-average athletic ability. Along with his tackle experience, Glaze should be able to carve out a role on an NFL roster at guard while offering the ability to play tackle in a pinch.” – Brandon Thorn, Bleacher Report

Ethan Driskell, Marshall – Height: 6’9″, Weight: 328 lbs

Background

Class: Redshirt Junior

25 career starts at left tackle

Scout’s Take

“Ethan is a good run blocker and above-average pass protector. If he improves his hand placement and strike timing, his potential can be through the roof. His size and athleticism are things you can’t coach or ignore.” – Bryan Ault, NFL Draft Diamonds

Javon Foster, Missouri – Height: 6’5″, Weight: 319 lbs

Background

Class: Graduate Student

3-star recruit in Missouri’s 2018 class, per 247Sports

41 career starts (39 at left tackle, 2 at left tackle)

Accolades

2023 Third-Team All-America (AP)

2023 First-Team All-SEC (AP and Coaches)

Co-Captain (2023)

Scout’s Take

“Overall, Foster has starter-level size, length, and athletic ability, but those are clouded by several bad habits that too often leave him out-leveraged, late to adjust, and overextended. Given his physical traits, flashes of power, and lack of polish, he would be an ideal developmental pick who can be groomed into a contributor over time.” – Brandon Thorn, Bleacher Report

Jeremy Flax – Height: 6’6″, Weight: 325 lbs

Background

Class: Senior

4-star recruit in Kentucky’s 2020 class, per 247Sports

12 career starts at right tackle

Scout’s Take

“Jeremy Flax has impressive physical tools of overall size, length, and athleticism that translate to him developing into a starting OT in the NFL.” – Keith Sanchez, The Draft Network

Jordan Morgan, Arizona – Height: 6’5″, Weight: 325 lbs

Background

Born: August 4, 2001 (22)

Class: Senior

3-star recruit in Arizona’s 2019 class, per 247Sports

37 career starts at left tackle

Accolades

First-Team All-Pac-12 (2023)

Scout’s Take

“Overall, Morgan has the frame, build, play strength, and physicality to make a smooth transition inside to guard, with the initial quickness and burst to be a high-quality run-blocker. His questionable range and middling redirect skills will be difficult to overcome on an island against NFL edge-rushers, but he could make it work inside a run-first, play-action-based scheme that limits those exposures.” – Brandon Thorn, Bleacher Report

Kingsley Suamataia, BYU – Height: 6’4″, Weight: 329 lbs

Background

Born: January 18, 2003 (21)

Class: Sophomore

5-star tackle recruit in Oregon’s 2020 class, per 247Sports Dropped to 4-star recruit as a transfer

22 career starts (10 at left tackle, all in final season; 12 at right tackle)

Accolades

Second-Team All-Big 12 (2023)

Team Captain (2023)

Scout’s Take

“Overall, Suamataia has the physical tools of a starting tackle with an unrefined skill set that is built on flashes rather than proven consistency. But he’ll be only 21 when he gets drafted, and he has the runway to add polish to his game and bridge that gap within his first contract in an RPO/play-action-based system that can help bring him along slowly.” – Brandon Thorn, Bleacher Report

LaDarius Henderson, Michigan – Height: 6’4″, Weight: 315 lbs

Background

Born: December 11, 2001 (22)

Class: Graduate Student

3-star recruit in Arizona State’s 2018 class, per 247Sports Rose to 4-star recruit as a transfer

Transferred from Arizona State to Michigan in 2023

39 career starts (20 at left tackle, including all 10 starts at Michigan; 19 at left guard)

Accolades

CFP national champion (2023)

First-Team All-Big Ten (2023)

Team Captain (2022)

Scout’s Take

“Overall, Henderson’s alignment versatility and success in 2023 (two sacks allowed) will intrigue teams. However, he remains a ball of clay at the position whose immediate path to snaps could come at guard at the NFL level due to his short-area quickness and filled-out frame.” – The Draft Network

Patrick Paul, Houston – Height: 6’7″, Weight: 315 lbs

Background

Born: November 1, 2000 (23)

Class: Redshirt Junior

3-star recruit in Houston’s 2019 class, per 247Sports

44 career starts at left tackle

Accolades

First-Team All-Big 12 (2023)

2x First-Team All-AAC (2021, 2022)

Team Captain (2023, 2022)

Scout’s Take

“Overall, Paul still needs significant technique work to play with better leverage, control, and sustain skills. But he has ideal length with starter-level athletic ability, play strength, and a nasty demeanor that can be harnessed into a starting role within his first few seasons.” – Brandon Thorn, Bleacher Report

Roger Rosengarten, Washington – Height: 6’6″, Weight: 300 lbs

Background

Class: Sophomore

4-star recruit in Washington’s 2020 class, per 247Sports

28 career starts at right tackle

Accolades

Member of Joe Moore Award-winning OL (2023)

All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention (2023)

First-Team Freshman All-America (2022)

Scout’s Take

“Roger Rosengarten is an athletic zone-blocking offensive tackle who has good foot quickness and movement skills to get out and block in space. However, his lack of power and strength will be an issue at the next level.” – Brentley Weissman, The Draft Network

Sataoa Laumea, Utah – Height: 6’4″, Weight: 311 lbs

Background

Class: Junior

4-star recruit in Utah’s 2019 class, per 247Sports

44 career starts (25 at right tackle, including all 25 of his final 26 games; 19 at right guard)

Accolades

4x All-Pac-12

Scout’s Take

“Sataoa Laumea is an experienced and versatile offensive lineman who offers the strength and foot quickness to develop into a quality starting NFL guard.” – Brentley Weissman, The Draft Network

Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State – Height: 6’6″, Weight: 334 lbs

Background

Class: Junior

3-star recruit in Oregon State’s 2020 class, per 247Sports

25 career starts at right tackle

Accolades

First-Team All-American (2023)

First-Team All-Pac-12 (2023)

Second-Team All-Pac-12 (2022)

Scout’s Take

“Overall, Fuaga has the size, power, and run-blocking skills to earn a starting role in his first training camp at guard inside a run-first, play-action-based system. He also has enough quickness to play tackle in a pinch.” – Brandon Thorn, Bleacher Report

Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma – Height: 6’7″, Weight: 328 lbs

Background

Class: Redshirt Junior

3-star recruit in TCU’s 2019 class, per 247Sports

Transferred from TCU to Oklahoma in 2022

14 career starts (13 at right tackle, 1 at left tackle)

Accolades

All-Big 12 Honorable Mention (2023)

Scout’s Take