2026 Patriots Rookie Profile: OT Caleb Lomu

The Patriots drafted a 1st-round tackle for the second year in a row, but they made a splash doing it.

After making a rare in-division trade, moving up to the 28th pick by sending 1st (31st overall) and 4th (125th overall) rounders to the Buffalo Bills, New England selected Utah blindside protector Caleb Lomu.

“I’m really excited about this player,” EVP of Player Personnel Eliot Wolf said on Thursday. “He’s young, he’s experienced, he’s athletic, he’s a great kid. Frankly, I was a little surprised that he was still available, and that’s why we decided to move up a little bit. We’re excited to add him.”

Wolf noted that Lomu has the talent, strength, and upside to play multiple spots on the line this season. He also said Lomu’s pro day and Zoom meetings showed his potential to flip sides as Morgan Moses‘ eventual successor. The 21-year-old isn’t the people-mover OC Josh McDaniels typically deploys on the right side, but he flashes a nasty demeanor while bringing impressive mobility, recovery skills, and pass pro acumen.

“I’m a very technical player,” Lomu said after being drafted. “I study the game really hard. I like to be very prepared out there, so I know what I’m going to do, what to expect, so I’m able to move faster and play faster. As an offensive lineman, too, you’ve got to be mean and aggressive, so that’s part of my game as well. But I love to be smart out there. Football’s a very physical game, but it’s also a very mental game. Having that right mindset being on the field, it’s just as important. So, that’s how I make sure I focus on that, and I feel like that’s what makes me a very good football player.”

Here’s a profile of Lomu’s background, testing, production, reports from NFL draft analysts, and a projected timeline for his rookie contract.

LT Caleb Lomu, Utah (#71)

Background

Age: 21 (12-23-04)

21 (12-23-04) Class: Redshirt Sophomore

Redshirt Sophomore Height, Weight: 6’6 1/4”, 313 lbs

6’6 1/4”, 313 lbs Hometown: Gilbert, Arizona

Prospect Ranking: 4-Star

4-Star Former Teams: None

None Accolades: First-Team All-Big 12 (2025), Freshman All-American (2024)

First-Team All-Big 12 (2025), Freshman All-American (2024) Significant Injuries: None

Measurables

Combine Testing

Broad Jump: 113” (90th %tile; 9.52 RAS)

Vertical Jump: 32 1/2” (90th %tile; 9.45 RAS)

Hand Size: 9 1/2” (14th %tile)

Arm Length: 33 3/8” (23rd %tile)

Production

Career Alignments, per PFF

Left Tackle: 1,512

Right Tackle: 18

2025 Highlights, per PFF

0 sacks allowed (2 in 2024)

2 hits allowed (6 in 2024)

2025 Lowlights, per PFF

62.0 run blocking grade (70.1 in 2024)

4 penalties (1 in 2024)

Key Matchups

ED Romello Height, Texas Tech (Wk 4)

Hit, 2 hurries allowed on 13 matchups (23% loss rate)

#Patriots OT Caleb Lomu (#71) vs ED Romello Height pic.twitter.com/dViiyZgmLy — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) April 24, 2026

ED David Bailey, Texas Tech (Wk 4)

Pass Protection Stats: 0 pressures allowed on 8 matchups (0% loss rate)

#Patriots OT Caleb Lomu (#71) vs ED David Bailey pic.twitter.com/0gFsBP1mRb — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) April 24, 2026

Scouting Reports

Dane Brugler: Lomu must get stronger and continue to develop his technique and grit, but NFL teams are understandably intrigued by his movement ability and ready-to-cultivate left tackle skill set. His upside points to him becoming an NFL starter.

Grade: 1st-2nd Round

Brandon Thorn: As a redshirt sophomore, Caleb Lomu is still in the early stages of his physical and technical development but displays very good movement skills with a keen natural feel as a pass protector that tracks toward becoming a solid NFL tackle. His traits help him negotiate leverage and get out of compromising positions at a high level.

Grade: 2nd Round

Lance Zierlein: Two-year starting left tackle who is still in the early stages of his development. Utah’s run game leaned heavily on movement and misdirection, preventing Lomu from firing out and showing his power. His run blocking trails his pass protection, but improved pad level and a nastier demeanor could close the gap. In protection, he shows good balance with adequate foot quickness, landing quick, well-timed punches and using a firm grip to control rushers once he’s in. His anchor was rarely stressed by power and his athletic recoveries are average. Lomu flashes but is still under construction. His play could improve rapidly with strength gains and additional coaching.

Projection: Round 1

Projected Timeline

Year 1: Quality Swing Tackle, Jumbo Tight End

Year 2-3: Solid Starting Right Tackle

Year 3-4: Quality Starting Right Tackle