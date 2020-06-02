208: Johnny Beecher Interview & How Bruins are Impacted by 24-Team Postseason Format

Johnny Beecher was selected by the Bruins with the 30th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft. He currently plays at the University of Michigan.

2:00 – Reacting to the death of George Floyd and how to spark change

5:00 – Why the Bruins shouldn’t complain about the 24-team format

12:00 – Johnny Beecher interview

16:00 – His transition to college hockey

20:00 – Beecher’s journey into hockey at a young age

25:00 – Life with the US National Team Development Program

28:00 – The 2019 NHL Draft experience

30:00 – Handling the pressure of being a first-round pick