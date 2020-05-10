211: NBA Top-25 Players List Part II

By
Josue Pavon
-
9
0
It’s Part II of our annual countdown, as we reveal who are the Top-10 NBA players right now. We debate if Jayson Tatum has officially arrived as one of the league’s 10 best, why James Harden may never be higher than fifth and much more. Tune in to another quarantine edition of Causeway Street! 

Josue Pavon
Josue Pavon

Josue Pavon hosts the Celtics Pre-Game Show on the CLNS Media Network. Josue also serves a co-host for The Garden Report, Causeway Street Podcast, and founder of the Causeway Street Blog. He was also recently named as one of Boston's 30 Most Influential Latinos Under 30 in 2017 by El Mundo Boston.