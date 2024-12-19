3 Bills Week Questions w/ Anthony Prohaska | Patriots Daily

Taylor Kyles is joined by Anthony Prohaska of the Cover 1 Podcast to share insights on this weekend’s Patriots-Bills matchup! Tune in for an in-depth look at both of the teams ahead of their first of two matchups to close out the season.

0:00 Intro

2:12 – Bills’ recent history

4:54 – Offensive strategies

9:14 – Patriots defense

12:29 – Offensive line issues

14:49 – Bills pass rush

24:02 – Bills vs. mobile QBs

25:27 – Drake Maye’s mobility

27:59 – Injuries on defense

