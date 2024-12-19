Close Menu
Patriots Daily

3 Bills Week Questions w/ Anthony Prohaska | Patriots Daily

Taylor Kyles and Anthony Prohaska preview the upcoming Patriots and Bills matchup
CLNS Media

Taylor Kyles is joined by Anthony Prohaska of the Cover 1 Podcast to share insights on this weekend’s Patriots-Bills matchup! Tune in for an in-depth look at both of the teams ahead of their first of two matchups to close out the season.

0:00 Intro
2:12 – Bills’ recent history
4:54 – Offensive strategies
9:14 – Patriots defense
12:29 – Offensive line issues
14:49 – Bills pass rush
24:02 – Bills vs. mobile QBs
25:27 – Drake Maye’s mobility
27:59 – Injuries on defense

 

Patriots Daily is presented by:

