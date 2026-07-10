3 Important Patriots Questions Heading Into Training Camp | All 32 NFL Podcast

Mike welcomes Andy Hart for part two of their conversation about the Patriots heading into training camp. The two discuss who might step back this season, what a good year is for A.J. Brown and if the Pats possess a top 10 defense.

0:00 – Welcome in

0:48 – What Patriots player will take biggest step back this season?

2:28 – TreVeyon Henderson

7:20 – Morgan Moses

9:40 – Hunter Henry

10:47 – Jared Wilson

12:01 – Kevin Byard

13:34 – Prizepicks

14:36 – What’s a good season for A.J. Brown?

26:36 – Will Patriots be a top 10 defense this season?

36:55 – Wrapping up!

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