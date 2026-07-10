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3 Important Patriots Questions Heading Into Training Camp | All 32 NFL Podcast

CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

Mike welcomes Andy Hart for part two of their conversation about the Patriots heading into training camp. The two discuss who might step back this season, what a good year is for A.J. Brown and if the Pats possess a top 10 defense.

0:00 – Welcome in
0:48 – What Patriots player will take biggest step back this season?
2:28 – TreVeyon Henderson
7:20 – Morgan Moses
9:40 – Hunter Henry
10:47 – Jared Wilson
12:01 – Kevin Byard
13:34 – Prizepicks
14:36 – What’s a good season for A.J. Brown?
26:36 – Will Patriots be a top 10 defense this season?
36:55 – Wrapping up!

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