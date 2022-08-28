3 Lessons from Patriots Preseason & Training Camp

Andrew covers three main takeaways from the Patriots’ training camp and preseason, which ended with a thud Friday night in Las Vegas. And is the offense as bad as it looked?

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00: Intro

1:55 3 takeaways from the Patriots’ training camp & preseason

16:26 Fringe roster guys

18:37 There is a long way to go…

