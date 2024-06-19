3 winners and 3 losers from the Patriots’ offseason program

The Patriots unofficially wrapped up their 2024 offseason program last Wednesday with their final minicamp practice of the spring. Although the rookies are sticking around for some classroom work, the veterans have officially departed Foxborough and won’t return until Tuesday, July 23 — the start of training camp.

From the glimpse of the new, Jerod Mayo-led era in New England, here are three winners and three losers from the Pats’ offseason program:

Winners:

QB Drake Maye

The Patriots’ rookie signal caller had an excellent spring for himself. After coming in as the de facto third quarterback behind veterans Jacoby Brissett and Bailey Zappe, Maye quickly moved to the No. 2 spot towards the end of the offseason program and will likely begin training camp there come late July.

Not only did Maye show off his unique arm talent in droves, but he also displayed an improved set of footwork and an ability to get the offense out of trouble. A continued upward trajectory may warrant handing him the keys sooner rather than later.

WR Ja’Lynn Polk

One of the main contributors to Maye’s success as an NFL quarterback will be a solid wide receiver group surrounding him.

Rookie Ja’Lynn Polk is quickly showing that he can be a part of that.

The second-round pick out of Washington has been incredibly consistent throughout the spring with steady hands, a knack to get open, and a “go-up-and-get-it” mentality — which he displayed during New England’s final red zone period of minicamp.

Play of the week here at #Patriots minicamp: Drake Maye hits Ja’Lynn Polk in the back corner of the end zone for a TD. Diving catch. The entire offensive deservedly went nuts. Brissett was jumped for Maye — slapping him in the back of the helmet. — Mike Kadlick (@mikekadlick) June 12, 2024

In a crowded receiver room, Polk has been able to stand out — specifically at the Z-position alongside the likes of veterans JuJu Smith-Schuster and K.J. Osborn.

CB Alex Austin

While Christian Gonzalez has quickly established himself as the Patriots’ CB1, they’re in a bit of a search for a CB to play on the opposite boundary.

Alex Austin is doing his best to wrap up said search.

The second-year corner out of Oregon State signed with New England last November after stints with the Bills and Texans, and started one game in New England while tallying nine tackles, two pass deflections, and an impressive interception off of Josh Allen.

So far in his second NFL camp, he looks even more comfortable and has been a consistent presence on the outside. He currently sits in the catbird seat for the role.

The fact that the Patriots haven’t scrambled for veteran help, à la Stephon Gilmore, at the position is a major win in itself for Austin.

Losers:

G Cole Strange

Cole Strange didn’t touch the field during New England’s offseason program, and because of it — came out of it well behind schedule.

The 2022 first-round pick suffered a torn patellar tendon in his knee towards the end of last year, and according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is “expected to miss the start of the 2024 season.”

With Strange off the field, the Patriots have used Sidy Sow at his traditional left guard spot, and rotated a mix of Nick Leverett, Layden Robinson, and even Mike Onwenu, among others, on the right side.

When Onwenu bumps inside, rookie Caedan Wallace has taken the lion’s share of the reps at right tackle — the position he played last season at Penn State.

Long story short, if New England is comfortable with an offensive line of Chuks Okorafor/Sidy Sow/David Andrews/Mike Onwenu/Caedan Wallace, then it’ll be tough for Strange to crack the lineup when he’s ultimately healthy.

K Chad Ryland

The Patriots have a kicker problem.

Chad Ryland, who they drafted in the fourth round of last year’s draft, had a brutal rookie year. He made just 16 of his 24 attempts (64%) and was just 50% (7/14) from 40+ yards.

His second season? He hasn’t been much better. With Joey Slye on the roster to seemingly light a fire under his you-know-what, Ryland still can’t consistently make kicks. In every kicking session we watched during the offseason program, he missed at least one. Slye, meanwhile, was 100%.

Frankly, he’ll need a strong training camp to make the roster.

QB Bailey Zappe

As Drake Maye’s stock rises, Bailey Zappe’s falls.

The third-year QB was quickly passed by the rookie Maye on the depth chart, and is now in a de facto battle with Joe Milton III for the third spot in the room.

Zappe’s one realistic shot to make the roster is if Maye fails to show that he can’t be a viable backup yet and still needs time to develop. That ship has now sailed, and Milton’s upside as a developmental player with a one-of-one skillset essentially is seemingly the writing on the wall for the former WKU Hilltopper.

