4 film takeaways from the Patriots preseason opener

In another solo episode, Andrews breaks down what we learned from the Patriots’ first preseason game against the Giants, including why there’s hope at wide receiver, trouble in the middle of the defense and more depth than we expected. Later, he answers listener questions.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Intro

1:43 Patriots hid new offense

5:26 Is there hope at Wide Receiver? + Tyquan Thornton debut

7:24 Trouble in the middle of the defense?

10:27 More depth than we expected

15:00 How would you sort out the WR situation? (ranking them)

18:20 Possible that none of fringe WRs make roster?

19:12 How do you sort out the Safeties?

