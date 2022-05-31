4 Honeymoon-Worthy Vacations To Consider

Is there a honeymoon in your future? Deciding where to go is often the most challenging part. There are so many amazing places to choose from and while this is great, it can also be overwhelming from a planning perspective. Narrowing your options down to just a few can make the whole process simpler and more enjoyable. Here are four honeymoon-worthy vacations to consider.

The Hawaiian Islands

When it comes to honeymooning, Hawaii has you covered. One of the best things about it is its varied landscape, which offers something for every traveler.

However, why stop at just one spot in Hawaii? If you book a Hawaii cruise, you’ll not only be able to explore the islands, but you’ll also be able to do so with incredible ease and minimal effort — leaving you with all the time in the world to spend focusing on your new spouse. What could be more perfect than that?

Whether you’re looking to try snorkeling, are ready to live your dream of exploring the rainforest, or simply want to relax on a sandy beach or a pool, you won’t be disappointed.

The Rocky Mountains

If you’re an adventurous and outdoorsy couple, planning your honeymoon in the Rockies could be just the thing. If you aren’t familiar with all they have to offer, some quick research will show you what an amazing part of the USA it is.

From Rocky Mountain National Park to leisurely road-tripping your way through, you simply can’t beat the natural beauty, unique culture, and incredible wildlife that the Rockies have to offer. Your honeymoon would be a fabulous time to learn something new together as well. For instance, why not stay at a working ranch to try your hand at horseback? Or, maybe you’re more into whitewater rafting.

The Amalfi Coast, Italy

When you think of Italy, chances are your mind wanders to its rich culture of food, wine, music, and artwork. While all of these are quintessentially Italy, it doesn’t stop there. The Amalfi Coast, located on the Salerno Gulf, has gotten quite an excellent reputation for being a top honeymooning spot.

It boasts blue bay waters, awe-inducing cliffs and incredible architecture, along with some of the country’s finest dining options. If you enjoy hiking, you’ll find some of the best Italy has to offer. Don’t forget to enjoy plenty of limoncello while you’re there — this region is famous for it.

Charleston, South Carolina or Savannah, Georgia

Does United States history appeal to you? How about unlimited shopping, amazing dining, beautiful landscaping, or old-fashioned southern hospitality? If any of these things catch your attention, a honeymoon in Charleston or Savannah (or both if you have time) could be exactly what you’re looking for.

Try biking around Charleston as you soak in the beauty of its old churches and beautiful southern landscaping, savoring plenty of delicious food along the way. If you love to shop, Charleston has you covered. There are also plenty of opportunities to explore nature on foot. The Audubon Swamp Garden is perfect for that. Also, Hilton Head is just a short car ride away, giving you the chance to balance your city time out with some quieter beach time.

Savannah is the perfect location for honeymooning as well. Similar to Charleston, Savannah offers rich history, unique architecture, and delicious food. Whether a guided carriage ride or exploring on your own appeals to you more, there won’t be a shortage of things to see and do while you’re there. Don’t forget to check out the Wormsloe Historic Site and Forsyth Park. These are the perfect spots to take a leisure stroll or enjoy a picnic.

Choosing your honeymoon is a big deal. You want your trip to be appealing not only to your interests but also to your new life as a married couple as well. It’s the perfect opportunity to learn something new, take on exciting and challenging adventures together, and spend time one-on-one before the hustle and bustle takes over.

Where will you go to start your new life off on the right foot?