4 takeaways from Jerod Mayo’s training camp opening press conference

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — It feels like the first day of school down at Gillette Stadium as the Patriots are set to take the field this week for the official start of their 2024 season. Their first practice will be on Wednesday at 11 a.m.

Prior to the practice week, new head coach Jerod Mayo took to the podium on Tuesday morning for a pre-camp press conference. Here are four takeaways:

— Perfect attendance.

Not that there was really any doubt about it, but Mayo confirmed that all 89 rostered players reported to camp.

“Everyone’s here,” he said. “Happy about that. These guys are ready to rock. It’s a good thing.”

This group includes both linebacker Matthew Judon and defensive tackle Davon Godchaux, who are in the midst of contract disputes:

“The relationship is still good, at least from my perspective,” said Mayo of where the team is at with their two defenders. “I know their teammates definitely respect them. Those are valuable pieces of this organization that have done a lot for us. Hopefully we can get something done and those guys are here.”

— “No doubt” Jacoby Brissett is the starter.

The top storyline heading into camp is the Patriots quarterback situation. After signing Jacoby Brissett to a one-year deal in March and drafting both Drake Maye and Bailey Zappe in April, it’s essentially a brand-new room compared to a year ago.

According to Mayo, there isn’t “any doubt that Jacoby [Brissett] is the starting quarterback at this point in time.” He added, “coming out of the Spring, I think it’s clear that Jacoby is the most pro-ready guy that we have. He’s played a lot of football.”

— …unless Drake Maye lights it up.

Mayo did, however, leave the door open for New England to name Drake Maye their starter ahead of week one.

“If he comes out here and he lights it up, and once again it goes back to the quality of reps, it could absolutely happen.”

He continued: “I’ll sit here and tell you like coming out of the Spring, Jacoby looks like the starting quarterback. Now with that being said, he’ll have competition. Let’s not forget about Joe Milton. Let’s not forget about Zappe. All those guys will have opportunities to go out there and be the starting quarterback in Week 1.”

— Kendrick Bourne is progressing from ACL surgery.

One of the many players the Patriots re-signed this offseason was wide receiver Kendrick Bourne. Bourne tore his ACL in a late October game against the Dolphins, but was putting together a career year with 37 receptions for 406 yards and four touchdowns through eight games.

Returning on a three-year deal with up to $33 million, Bourne’s status to start camp is TBD according to Mayo:

“Those guys are going to go out and run here in a second and so we’ll evaluate that. He’s been progressing and we’ll see what he looks like.”

Follow Mike on Twitter @mikekadlick for the latest up-to-date Patriots and Boston sports news!