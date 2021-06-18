413: If Money is Tied to All NBA Teams then Media Shouldn’t Vote w/ Steve Bulpett

Steve Bulpett is a former Celtics Beat writer for The Boston Herald. Steve reacts to Danny’s retirement and Brad’s ascension. Jayson Tatum got snubbed from All NBA Honors, which brings up one of Bulpett’s most-passionate takes. Subscribe on iTunes, Stitcher, and YouTube! Twitter: @SteveBHoop

3:08 Hard to picture Brad not as a coach

10:48 Top two coaching candidates

30:39 Roster construction going forward

45:00 Media voting for All NBA is wrong

