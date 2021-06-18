413: If Money is Tied to All NBA Teams then Media Shouldn’t Vote w/ Steve Bulpett

By
Evan Valenti
-
11
0
Steve Bulpett is a former Celtics Beat writer for The Boston Herald. Steve reacts to Danny’s retirement and Brad’s ascension. Jayson Tatum got snubbed from All NBA Honors, which brings up one of Bulpett’s most-passionate takes. Subscribe on iTunes, Stitcher, and YouTube! Twitter: @SteveBHoop

 

3:08 Hard to picture Brad not as a coach 

 

10:48 Top two coaching candidates

 

30:39 Roster construction going forward

 

45:00 Media voting for All NBA is wrong

 

Available for download on iTunes and Stitcher on Thursday, June 17th, 2021. Celtics Beat is powered by BetOnline.AG. Go to BetOnline.AG today and use the promo code CLNS50 for a 50% sign-up bonus!

 

