43 – How Will The Coronavirus Affect The Sports World?

Mike discusses the legal impact of the coronavirus on the sports world. The episode focuses on the question of how contracts in sports will consider a pandemic like COVID-19. Among the topics covered in this episode:

Do teams and leagues account for a pandemic when they sign contracts? (1:12)

Legally, how do we know a pandemic has actually happened? (3:06)

Do the leagues still have to pay the players?

What will the impact of losing the NCAA Tournament have on the NCAA’s revenues? (7:24)

The guest on episode 43 is Joe Anderson, a senior entertainment attorney at Manatt, Phelps, & Phillips in Los Angeles.