45 | The Art of Public Speaking

In this episode of MasterMind Podcast, Malia and Chris are joined by author and keynote speaker, Carmine Gallo to discuss "Talk Like Ted: The 9 Public Speaking Secrets of the World's Top Minds." During the book review, the MasterMinds and Carmine discuss why it's important to practice public speaking as much as possible, how Carmine decides if he will work with someone on their public speaking and what practices should be put in place to tap into the great public speaker that you really are. Malia explains why she thinks being vulnerable plays an important role in being a great speaker. Chris shares his worst public speaking experience. Carmine breaks down how effective stories can dictate how an audience receives a speaker. Honorable mentions: Steve Jobs, Bryan Stevenson, Tedx Conference, Bill Gates, Richard Branson and Apple.