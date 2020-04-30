47 | Y.O.L.O -Sharpening Your Financial Skills

In this episode of MasterMind Podcast, Malia and Chris are joined by author and keynote speaker, Thomas Johnson-Bean to discuss “L.I.F.E. Changers: 4 True Lies About Your Money.“ During the book review, the MasterMinds and Thomas discuss the many avenues that money touches in our lives. Thomas explains the false narrative of a “good job equals a good lifestyle,” Malia shares her take on having ownership of something vs. being an employee and Chris gives his take on why he doesn’t want to buy a house at 26-years-old. Honorable mentions: Stimulus checks, Investing, financial freedom, saving, debt. If you want to read the book, click here to place your order. Missed our prior episode and want to catch up? Don’t worry, click here we got you! Make sure you’re following and subscribed to us on the following platforms to keep up with our lit reviews: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Spotify, Stitcher, and Apple Podcast.