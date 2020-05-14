49 | Power Worshippers

In this episode of the MasterMind Podcast, Malia and Chris are joined by journalist and author of Power Worshippers, Katherine Stewart. Chris, Malia, and Katherine take a deep dive into the discussion of the supposed separation of church and state, the invention of abortion, the Christian nationalist influence on the 2020 election, and the origins of religion being used to justify slavery.

Missed our prior episode and want to catch up? Don’t worry, click here we got you! Make sure you’re following and subscribed to us on the following platforms to keep up with our lit reviews: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Spotify Stitcher, and Apple Podcast.