#492 – Jon Jones, Jason “Mayhem” Miller, John Dodson, Gerald Meerschaert, and Tai Emery

On this episode of The MMA Roasted Podcast, Adam and Jason talk to Jon Jones, John Dodson, Gerald Meerschaert, and Tai Emery.

Adam Hunter
Adam Hunter

Adam Hunter is the host of the MMA Roasted Podcast on the CLNS Media Network. Adam is a stand-up comedian making appearances on Jay Leno’s “Tonight Show”, “Chelsea Lately”, ”The Late Late Show”, MTV, VH1, TruTV, CBS, Comedy Central, and Nickelodeon. Follow Adam on Twitter @AdamComedian