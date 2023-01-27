49ers vs. Eagles NFC Championship Game Odds, Preview, and Prediction

The 49ers and Eagles are set to face off for the third time this season, this time for a chance to play in the Super Bowl.

The game will be on CBS at 3:00pm, with Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen on the call from Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field.

Here are the betting odds for Sunday’s NFC Championship game, courtesy of BetOnline.ag:

NFC Championship Odds

Spread: Eagles -2.5

Moneyline: Eagles -152/49ers +132

Total: O/U 46.5

Storylines

BetOnline.ag ran the Twitter data, and found out that 46% of the United States is rooting for the Bengals to win the Super Bowl. From BetOnline:

The below Twitter InfoMap is based on geotagged twitter data since Sunday Night (after matchups were set) tracking fan hashtags in every state. For example #WhoDey (Bengals), #ChiefsKingdom (Chiefs), #FlyEaglesFly (Eagles), and #GoNiners (49ers). Over 180,000 tweets tracked. Breakdown: Bengals: 23 states (Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wyoming Trending The Patriots Revamped Coaching Staff May Be Starting to Take Place Chiefs: 19 states (Arkansas, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New York, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Wisconsin) Eagles: 6 states (Alabama, Alaska, Connecticut, Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania) 49ers: 2 states (California, Oregon)

Kyle Shanahan’s 49ers are the hottest team in the NFC right now. They’ve won 12 games in a row, including seven under rookie quarterback Brock Purdy, and look to be well on their way to their second Super Bowl of the Lynch/Shanahan administration. To do so, however, they’ll need to get through Howie Roseman and Nick Sirianni’s Eagles.

Philly has been absolutely dominant this season. Jalen Hurts would be the MVP if it wasn’t for his injury, AJ Brown was arguably the best trade acquisition in the NFL this offseason, and the Eagles defense had four players with 10+ sacks this season in Hasson Reddick, Javon Hargrave, Brandon Graham, and Josh Sweat. They’re arguably the most well-rounded team we’ve seen in years.

Prediction/Pick

San Francisco’s Brocketship will, unfortunately, come to a screeching halt at Lincoln Financial this weekend. While these two teams are both currently on a crash course, I think the Eagles are simply the better team.

On-field experience and better quarterback play helps Philly get back to the Super Bowl for the third time since 2004.

Prediction: Eagles 24 – 49ers 20

Side: Eagles -2.5

Total: UNDER 46.5

