49ers vs. Rams – NFC Championship Game Odds, Preview, & Prediction | BetOnline.ag

The 49ers and Rams are set to face off for the third time this season, this time for a chance to play in the Super Bowl.

The game will be on FOX at 6:30pm, with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman on the call at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium.

Here are the betting odds for Sunday’s NFC Championship game, courtesy of BetOnline.ag:

NFC Championship Odds

Spread: Rams -3.5

Total: 45.5

Moneyline: Rams -178/49ers +158

Storylines

San Francisco is 2-0 against LA so far this season, having outscored them 58-34. They’re also coming off of a ginormous win at Lambeau Field last Saturday night. They got past the Packers 13-10 despite Jimmy Garoppolo throwing for 131 yards and an INT and Elijah Mitchell gaining just 131 on the ground. A blocked punt by the 49ers with less than five minutes left essentially sealed the deal for San Francisco.

The Rams have struggled mightily against San Francisco recently, going 0-6 in their last six meetings against Kyle Shanahan’s club. They’re also coming off of a battle themselves. After going up 27-3 on the Buccaneers, Tom Brady did Tom Brady things and came back to tie the game at 27 with just :42 seconds left in the game.

That’s when Matthew Stafford and MVP candidate Cooper Kupp showed why they’re the number one QB-WR duo in the league this season. They connected on two huge plays and set up kicker Matt Gay for the game-winning field goal, stopping Brady from having a chance in overtime. They won 30-27.

Injury News

LA Rams

Tackle Joe Noteboom and backup quarterback John Wolford did not practice for the Rams on Thursday. While Van Jefferson and Taylor Rapp were limited. Greg Gaines, Buddy Howell, and Andrew Whitworth showed up on the injury report but were all full participants.

Andrew Whitworth and Greg Gaines were full participants on Thursday, but Taylor Rapp and Van Jefferson were still limited https://t.co/khbq1aNcKC — Rams Wire (@TheRamsWire) January 28, 2022

SF 49ers

The question mark for the 49ers has been Jimmy Garoppolo, but his shoulder is now off the injury list. His thumb remains a concern, but he should be good to go on Sunday.

The #49ers have taken QB Jimmy Garoppolo’s sprained shoulder off the injury report, though his thumb remains. He’ll be limited today but good injury news. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 26, 2022

The rest of the report, however, is not so promising. While Nick Bosa, Alex Mack, and Ambry Thomas were all full participants on Thursday, Elijah Mitchell was limited, and Jeff Wilson Jr. and Trent Williams did not practice. We’ll see how that shakes out by game time.

Prediction/Pick

Kyle Shanahan just beat down on his old friend Matt LeFleur, Can he do it again to Sean McVay? I don’t think so.

It’s really hard to beat a team three times in one season, and I don’t see the 49ers doing it here. Matthew Stafford continues to prove the doubters wrong and takes the Rams back to the Super Bowl.

Prediction: Rams 24 – 49ers 17

Side: Rams -3.5

Total: UNDER 45.5

