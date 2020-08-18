5 Best Apps to Make Friends

The majority of people have no problems finding friends because they do it over the course of their lives: they have friends at kindergarten, at school, and then at college. People rarely manage to retain school friendship, but the same cannot be said about college friends. These people most often stay friends for the rest of their lives.

Dealing with all challenges is easy when you do it with someone close to you. If you fail to make friends in real life, you may use the power of the Internet. Explore top 5 apps connecting people:

Badoo

This app was launched in 2006. Now Badoo is one of the most famous services for meeting new people. People used to consider it a dating app; however, many people make friends there. Tell about your interests, specify your aims, and swipe profiles of people near you. The free version will be enough to communicate freely. No matter whether you use IOS or Android, the app is available for all devices.

Bumble BFF

Bumble is known to youth as a dating app. Bumble BFF is a similar platform, but people who register here aim at finding friends, not the relationships. The interface of this app is similar to Badoo and Bumble. However, there’s an important feature — matches are limited in time. If you or your match don’t manage to write a message, the match expires.

Hey! Vina

This app claims to be a Tinder for girls. If you believe in women's friendship, install this app, and meet female friends who share the same worldviews, love the same activities and have the same interests as you. Who knows, perhaps, you'll find someone here and become one of the people who post success stories on the official website of this app.

MeetUp

The best way to get closer to people is to meet in real life and participate in a certain activity. MeetUp offers you such an opportunity. Download the app, enter your location, and discover the scheduled events. This app is ideal for people who have specific interests and hobbies. If you live in a rather big city, you’ll have many opportunities to choose from. MeetUp has a messenger, so you’ll be able to communicate with your crew before meeting in real life to know each other better.

Friender

The name of this app speaks for itself. It's another service based on matching people. The distinctive feature of Friender is its matching algorithm. Instead of connecting random people, the technology analyzes a person's interests, hobbies and finds a person whose interests coincide. The aim of each user is to build a profile and describe yourself as perfectly as possible.