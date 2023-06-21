5 Biggest Bruins Questions This Offseason

Evan Marinofsky from the New England Hockey Journal and Conor Ryan from Boston.com dissect the five pressing questions facing the Bruins this pivotal summer.

Evan and Conor dive into the burning question on every fan’s mind: “Is Patrice Bergeron coming back?” Take a look at potential outcomes of Linus Ullmark and Taylor Hall trades and discuss the future of Tyler Bertuzzi!



CHAPTERS:

0:00 – Is Patrice Bergeron coming back?

6:00 – Why wouldn’t he come back?

9:00 – Is there any way the Bruins can avoid trading Linus Ullmark and Taylor Hall?

15:00 – What would Taylor Hall get in a trade?

19:00 – The future of Tyler Bertuzzi 22:00 – Let’s get nuts!

This episode is proudly sponsored by FanDuel Sportsbook, the exclusive wagering partner of the CLNS Media Network.

Take advantage of a no-sweat first bet up to $1000 when you visit https://FanDuel.com/BOSTON. If your first bet doesn’t win, that’s $1000 back in bonus bets! (21+ in select states. See full terms at www.fanduel.com/sportsbook)

21+ and present in MA. First online real money wager only. $10 Deposit req. Refund issued as non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at fanduel.com/sportsbook. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800)-327-5050 for 24/7 support. Play it smart from the start! GameSenseMA.com or call 1-800-GAM-1234. Follow Evan Marinofsky [@EvanMarinofsky], Bruins CLNS [@BruinsCLNS] & CLNS Media [@CLNSMedia] on Twitter for more Bruins Beat insights, news, and updates.