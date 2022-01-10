5 Cozy Essentials for Fall

Fall is typically a time (depending on where you live) when the weather shifts—a crispness arrives, signifying the change in season. Fall means that leaves are changing colors, pumpkin patches are filling, kids are back in school, and the holiday season is looming just over the horizon. That said, here are some of the essentials that can aid in shifting with the season by slowing down and settling into a cozier space.

1. Sweaters, scarves, and boots

The change in weather invites us to bring out our warmer clothes and embrace sweater weather. In my opinion, you can never have too many cozy sweaters—especially when brands keep creating women’s sweaters that are classic and timeless. Fall may prompt us to lean towards earthy colors and the signature orange, but you can still invest in a comfy white cardigan to wear post-Labor Day (certain fashion rules are worth breaking). All in all, make sure to complete the look with a pair of cheeky jeans and boots!

2. Spiced Everything

For many, pumpkin spice lattes represent the beginning of fall. Even if you’re not a coffee drinker, there is something beautiful and inviting about the smells and flavors of a spiced drink. You can capture this feeling with a spiced pumpkin latte candle or by making your own spiced cider or mulled wine with an at-home kit. Both of these will create an environment that entices you and invites guests to sink into the warm embrace of spices and slow down to savor the feeling.

3. It’s the Great Pumpkin

There are some things that you can really only do in the fall, so this is the time to carve out space in your life to go and do the fall activities that you love, maybe even make it a tradition. Pumpkin patches are nostalgic and beautiful, whether you are going with young kids eager to pick out their pumpkin for carving or attending with friends for a hot seasonal drink.

Apple picking is also an opportunity to connect with nature and play a role in the fruit making it to your table (or pie!). Speaking of pie, your fall activity list may include baking fresh pies, pumpkin-infused cookies, or spiced meals with warm aromas. Take the time to do the things that feel like fall to you!

4. Hit the Hay

After the fall solstice, we get less and less daylight. Daylight drives our circadian rhythms and sleep cycles, so this season is the perfect opportunity to recalibrate your sleep routine. Getting consistent restful sleep impacts everything positively, so identify your essentials for a good night’s sleep.

Play with a variety of items to see what best supports your sleep: a knitted weighted blanket, lavender hand lotion before bed, a white noise machine. The benefits of sleep are worth the exploration of sleep aiding products to make your bedroom and your night even more cozy.

5. Self Care Season

The looming holiday season can tempt many of us into getting caught up in festivity hubbub, which can lead to focusing all of our energy on preparing for family meals and holiday events (virtual or in-person). With so much to navigate, it’s important to consider setting aside time for regular self-care.

Self-care can be inappropriately labeled as selfish or unnecessary. However, there are some worthwhile benefits of regular self-care. For starters, it can lead to improvements in mental, physical, and emotional health. It can also positively impact the way you relate to others at work, in family, and in friendship. Running on empty all the time doesn’t benefit you or those around you in the long run, so use fall as an opportunity to reevaluate your self-care routines and create new routines that help you to drop into this season fully.

The essentials above aren’t just products but also lifestyle approaches that will help you to mindfully enjoy fall and take advantage of the shift in the season to create more coziness in your life.