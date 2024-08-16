5 immediate thoughts from Patriots’ 14-13 preseason loss vs. Eagles

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The last time the Patriots were 2-0 was 2019.

That was, of course, the start to a Tom Brady-led regular season in which they began 8-0 before crumbling down the stretch. That one ended with a Wild Card round defeat to the Tennessee Titans, and the GOAT leaving New England for good.

New England had an opportunity to start, at least the preseason, 2-0 tonight against the Eagles — but Philly head coach Nick Sirianni had other plans. After scoring late in the fourth quarter and cutting the Patriots’ lead to one, the Eagles dialed up a successful two-point conversion and came away with the win.

Alas, the Patriots lost a close one 14-13 but there was still plenty to take away. Here are five immediate thoughts from the matchup:

5 – An inconsistent showing from Javon Baker.

Growing pains are to be expected early on in just about every NFL career. Rookie wide receiver Javon Baker went through them, and then some, on Thursday against the Eagles.

After hauling in his first target of the night on a dig route across the middle, Baker was targeted four more times on the night but was unable to come down with a second catch. He also made some glaring mistakes on the way to a one-reception, 12-yard performance.

Towards the end of the first half, Drake Maye looked to his left and found Javon Baker matched up 1-on-1 coverage with Kelee Ringo, and decided to take a shot. Baker, however, was immediately walled off by the former Alabama DB and didn’t even give his quarterback a chance to get him the ball.

Baker was able to get Ringo’s number on a post-route at the beginning of the second half, beating him inside while Maye looked off safety Tristin McCollum. Maye then threw a dime… that Baker dropped.

It’s not the end of the world, by any means, for Baker. But after an impressive start to the summer, it’s a friendly reminder of why he was a fourth-round pick, and not a first.

4 – Offensive line, Caedan Wallace look much improved from Tuesday.

Tuesday’s disaster of a Patriots practice against will go down in history. Nothing to take away due to abysmal offensive line play resulting in 10+ sacks and off-target throws, and reporters & talk radio alike coming away with far more questions than answers.

On Thursday, however, New England’s top-two offensive line combinations looked much improved. They allowed just one sack over 9 drives together and allowed their backs to rush for 69 yards and 3 yards a pop.

Specifically, Caedan Wallace looked like he belonged at left tackle, keeping the pocket clean for both Drake Maye and Joe Milton when given the opportunity. Perhaps the third-round kick earned himself some first-line reps heading into next week.

3 – More changes under Mayo.

While grasping at straws to find some more “changes” between the Bill Belichick and Jerod Mayo eras, I was able to uncover one, via The Athletic’s Chad Graff.

Belichick was, among many things, known for keeping his red challenge flag in his sock so he knew exactly where to look for it when he felt a call should be reviewed. Mayo? He’s taking a different strategy.

According to Graff, the first-time head coach could be seen with the challenge flag in his back pocket.

Mayo actually used it for the first time on Thursday, challenging the spot of the ball after an Eagles run. He won it — and is now 1-0 throwing the red flag.

2 – Patriots pass rush doesn’t miss a beat without Judon.

When the Patriots traded edge rusher Matthew Judon to the Atlanta Falcons for a third-round pick on Wednesday evening, it became clear that a rebuild was in store for New England.

On Thursday night, however their edge defenders looked like they were ready to win now.

The Patriots pass rush didn’t miss a beat against the Eagles (second-team) offense, pressuring quarterback Kenny Pickett constantly and coming away with four first-half sacks. Oshane Ximines, Joshua Uche, Deatrich Wise Jr., and Keion White were each credited with one.

Will they ultimately miss Judon? Of course. He was a great teammate and a high-quality player. But they can make up for the loss with what they have — and now have an additional third-round pick next season.

1 – Maye Watch.

Drake Maye has arrived.

Okay fine, I’ll relax — but the rookie QB did look pretty comfortable in his first extended NFL action.

After hardly playing his preseason game last week (just seven snaps) against the Panthers, the Patriots took the reigns off of Maye in Week 2, allowing him four drives that he turned into 10 points.

He capped off drive No. 2 with a rushing touchdown off of a read-option:

Maye finished his night 6/11 passing for 47 yards, while adding 15 yards on the ground and a score.

So, should we anoint the rookie as New England’s Week 1 starter? Not yet. However, his performance mixed with Jacoby Brissett’s below-average 3/7 with an interception showing should at least warrant him some first-team reps during practice next week.

We’ll have to wait and see if that falls into Jerod Mayo and Alex Van Pelt’s development plan for the young signal caller.

