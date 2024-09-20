5 next-day thoughts on the Patriots 24-3 loss to Jets on Thursday night

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — “Not good in any phase of the game.”

That’s how Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo opened his game-ending press conference when asked about his team’s performance in their 24-3 loss to the New York Jets at the Meadowlands on Thursday night.

The in-division loss puts New England at 1-2 through three weeks, and leaves them with plenty more questions than answers as they head into a mini-bye. Here are five immediate thoughts from their 21-3 loss to the Jets on Thursday:

5 – The Patriots’ defense severely missed Ja’Whaun Bentley.

New England’s captain, linebacker, and defensive play-caller Ja’Whaun Bentley tore his pec in last Sunday’s game versus the Seahawks and while he may not be out for the season, he was at least out on Thursday night — and boy did they miss him.

The Jets rushing attack gashed the Patriots’ defense without their second-leading tackler. New York’s tandem of Breece Hall and Braelon Allen rushed for 109 yards on 27 attempts (4 YPC), and according to the Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan, New England missed more tackles before halftime on Thursday night than they did in their entire Week 1 contest vs. the Bengals.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was also able get his in the passing game by targeting linebackers Jahlani Tavai and Raekwon McMillan in coverage. New York’s tight ends and running backs caught a combined 10 passes for 112 yards.

The Patriots’ offensive production is undoubtedly the No. 1 reason why they sit at 1-2 through three weeks, but the defense left plenty to be desired on Thursday.

4 – Aaron Rodgers is back.

I couldn’t write this post-game column without shouting out the outstanding quarterback play from Aaron Rodgers. After tearing his Achilles just over a year ago and looking like a shell of his former self through New York’s first two games this season, Rodgers led the Jets to victory on Thursday night with a stellar performance.

8️⃣ to 5️⃣ Garrett Wilson grabs his first TD from Aaron Rodgers!#NEvsNYJ on Prime Video

Also streaming on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/FD2MMsD6pY — NFL (@NFL) September 20, 2024

The 40-year-old completed 27 of his 35 pass attempts, against what seemed to be an exhausted Patriots defense, for 281 yards and two scores. He carved DeMarcus Covington’s unit up like a Halloween pumpkin.

Say what you will about No. 8 off the field, but man is he a heck of a football player.

3 – Touches for Pop!

After being targeted just three times through New England’s first two games, DeMario Douglas was finally integrated into the offense on Thursday.

The second-year slot receiver caught seven passes on nine targets for 69 yards and a long of 22. He looked quick and shifty as offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt found a way to scheme up touches for him.

It’s the lone good takeaway from New England’s night offensively, but “Pop” was their leading receiver in 2023 and should be again in 2024. Hopefully that’s on it’s way to happening.

2 – Stevenson’s fumbles catch up to him.

Rhamondre Stevenson has been New England’s No. 1 offensive producer with 57 touches through three games. He’s their most important player on that side of the football. On Thursday, however, the running back’s ball security issues finally caught up to him.

Stevenson fumbled once in each of the Patriots’ first two games, but was lucky enough to not lose it to the other team. Thursday was a different story, however, as on New England’s third drive of the second half he coughed it up and allowed the Jets to recover.

“I just gotta hold onto it,” he said of the turnover after the game. “Just gotta hold onto it.”

Bill Belichick nicknamed Stevenson “the franchise” when he was the head coach here, and mentioned on his Underdog show last week that the running back heard the moniker “ball security is job security” from him thousands of times.

Perhaps it’s time for Mayo to say the same.

1 – Jacoby Brissett is not the problem.

Okay, we waited long enough. Let’s talk about New England’s brutal offensive performance on Thursday night.

The Patriots gained just 139 total yards against the Jets, throwing for just 61 and running for just 78. Jacoby Brissett and co. were able to muster up just three points on the evening.

“Yeah, it honestly just wasn’t our night,” the quarterback said after the game. “I don’t think we really did anything well to be honest with you. So, hats off to the defense, you know. Their defense had a hell of a plan for us.”

Could Brissett have been better? Of course, but he’s hardly the reason why they lost. The QB was pressured on 53.8% of his first-half drop backs and was sacked five times throughout the contest. He was hit a total of 10 times.

“Those guys, they’re battling their ass off, man,” Brissett said of his offensive line. “And I tip my hat to them. It’s not an easy job. Honestly, I don’t want that job. But I respect those guys for going out there and just trying their best, and that’s all you can ask for.”

It didn’t get much better offensively when the Patriots finally gave fans what they wanted and put Drake Maye in the game. On his lone drive to close out the contest, the No. 3 overall pick was hit four times and sacked twice.

It’s not logical to think that a rookie is going to fix this. The situation is not conducive to success for any quarterback and, although Mayo left the door open for a potential change, it doesn’t seem fair to have Brissett shoulder the blame.

Follow Mike on Twitter @mikekadlick for the latest up-to-date Patriots and Boston sports news!