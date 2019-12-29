5 Predictions for the Red Sox in 2020: Chaim Bloom Makes Moves

The Red Sox had a less than stellar 2019. So let's take a look ahead to 2020.

The year and the decade are winding down and despite the dismal performance we saw coming out of Fenway Park in 2019, the past 10 years have been pretty good to Red Sox fans. And I guess you could say some of the seasons were loaded with storylines too.

We had the 2011 chicken and beer fiasco. We had 2012: the year of Bobby Valentine. We saw World Series wins in 2013 and 2018. We had the massive, exciting signings of Hanley Ramirez and Pablo Sandoval ahead of the 2015 season–we don’t need to talk about how those signings ended. And the list doesn’t end there.

The start of the decade is shaping up to be one, enormous question mark. With Chaim Bloom and the Red Sox front office inspecting the entirety of the roster, in search of ways to slash payroll while trying to remain competitive, it’s become nearly impossible to predict how the 2020 season will finish. Hell, it’s even difficult to say whether or not this roster will have the ability to land a Wild Card spot. Something that eluded them in 2019.

With all of that said though, let’s try and predict what will happen in 2020 with the Red Sox. Because at this point in the offseason, anything’s possible.

1. David Price is Shipped Away

I’m going to give myself an early pat on the back here. I threw this idea out at the start of November. Not that it was a revolutionary thought, but I’m still going to tell myself that I had this idea first.

David Price’s contract with the Red Sox is an absolute mess and his decision to opt-in after year three might have thrown Boston’s front office for a loop.

With Bloom’s team looking to take the payroll and throw it into a shredder, dumping most of Price’s contract would be a big step in the right direction. We’re now at the stage of his deal where the veteran lefty is bringing home $32 million per season from 2020 through 2022. The overall consensus has always been since his contract was announced that the latter half of the seven years will be intolerable to watch. Not because he won’t be serviceable, because he definitely still can be and probably will be. But because he won’t be worth anything close to what he’s receiving.

From the start of the season through June 2nd, Price’s ERA sat at 2.83 with a WHIP of 1.04. He essentially picked up right where he left off during the 2018 postseason and was the most effective pitcher on Boston’s staff through the middle of July.

But with injury starting to become more and more prevalent as he ages, and–mostly–due to his pricey AAV for the remaining three years left on his contract, it makes too much sense to find a trade partner to at least take on something around $20 million per. Having $12 million of dead money on the books would probably make Chaim Bloom’s stomach turn, but if that’s what has to happen in order to remove a majority of his salary, pull the trigger and facilitate a deal.

2. Rafael Devers Eclipses the 40 Home Run Mark

Rafael Devers had a breakout year for the Red Sox last season. The start of the year proved to be slightly rough for the 23-year-old third baseman defensively. But as the season grew older, Devers settled down and showed that he’s a true major leaguer at the hot corner.

The area where Devers really flashed though was at the plate. Something that was evident was the maturity that he developed as he appeared to show more patience in the batter’s box and wasn’t so eager to put a ball into the center-field bleachers. This showed in his number of strikeouts dropping from 121 to 119 from 2018 to 2019. He managed to strike out two fewer times in 35 more games played.

You could physically see the calming, slower approach he took too with his newfound deep-breath he would take before climbing into the box.

We anticipated that he’d show his pop eventually, and he delivered in 2019 with 32 home runs. Along with those 32 home runs came a .311 average and a .916 OPS.

This is a prediction that most should probably feel more comfortable with. Devers might even be in the running for AL MVP by the end of the 2020 campaign.

3. Rich Hill is the Red Sox Fifth Starter

So, this one can’t really happen until Hill makes his return come June. He’ll be attempting to make a comeback from elbow surgery at that point and will be 40-years-old by Opening Day. But a reunion with the veteran lefty makes too much sense for the Red Sox to ignore.

As you’d expect with an aging pitcher, he’s battled injury on and off and has missed time in each of the prior three seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers. This includes 2019 where he saw both a forearm strain and a knee injury.

So why sign Hill if you’d anticipate points during the season where he’s unavailable? Because as the Red Sox continue to make frugal moves that prove more and more that their goal first and foremost is fiscal responsibility, he’s the perfect high-risk, high-reward option as previously stated in an earlier column of mine.

When healthy, Hill has been a strong and reliable starter. Before injury essentially put a halt to his 2019 campaign, Hill had posted a 2.55 ERA with a WHIP of 1.11.

During his time with the Dodgers in 2017-2019, his ERA finished at 3.30 which his WHIP again at 1.11.

Given his age and his current availability status, he’d be an inexpensive add-on to a roster that would be in search of a fifth starter if they do end up dealing away David Price. Hill has made it known that he prefers to be on a roster before the start of the season.

4. Darwinzon Hernandez Locks Down the Closer Role

Since the departure of closer Craig Kimbrel, it’s been one of the hottest conversations surrounding the Boston Red Sox. Well, it was until it became evident that Dave Dombrowski wasn’t going to do anything to address that clear void on the roster in 2019.

Instead, they attempted to resolve this issue with several different options. Ryan Brasier and Matt Barnes appeared to be emerging as a dual-threat at the back end of the bullpen, but the wheels began to fall off of that plan relatively early.

Brandon Workman really solidified himself as the closer as the year began to wind down and he would be the easy answer at the closer spot at the start of 2020. Workman ended up finishing off the year with 16 saves, and ERA of 1.88 with a WHIP of 1.03.

But he’s a guy who can be effective at any point during a game so the preference would be to have him available in the 7th or 8th inning.

Darwinzon Hernandez showed signs in 2019 that a role in the bullpen might be his calling and the closer spot might be a perfect match.

He possesses a fastball averaging at 95.5 MPH, and a slider that, once he is able to get it more under control, can be a solid pitch in his arsenal.

His numbers didn’t look great by the end of the season, with an ERA north of 4.00, but as he settles into the majors, the closer role could be a perfect fit.

5. Eduardo Rodriguez Finishes Top 5 in American League Cy Young Voting

This might be the best prediction on the list. Eduardo Rodriguez has been up and down during his Red Sox career. It almost seemed like every time he was beginning to get hot, some kind of a strange injury would show up or something would happen that would send him to the IL.

And he had his ups and downs too in 2019, no question about it. He wasn’t spectacular by any means for the entirety of the season. But for a majority of the year, E-Rod was the Red Sox’ most consistent starter on the mound with an ailing Chris Sale and David Price.

There have always been talks about the potential of E-Rod, even out of Pedro Martinez. It’s one of the best phrases in baseball that nobody really understands: “he’s got the stuff”. Well, where has it been on a consistent basis?

We saw a glimpse of that in 2019 and the expectation here is that it will carry over, and perhaps improve in 2020.

His stats didn’t finish off phenomenally, with a 3.81 ERA and a WHIP of 1.33, but he’d go on streaks through the year, especially in the second half, and give them strong, solid outings. One of those outings came on September 9th against a deadly Yankees’ lineup where he lasted 6.0 IP, surrendering just 1 ER on 5 H.

The 2019 season was immensely encouraging for E-Rod, and if you’re a Red Sox fan, be excited for what’s to come with the 26-year-old left-hander.

BONUS! (with little context):

Mookie Betts isn’t traded, but signs with the Atlanta Braves next offseason before the clock strikes midnight on December 31st, 2020.